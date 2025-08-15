Matchday 29: How San Diego FC can clinch playoffs

During Matchday 29 this weekend, San Diego FC can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
The following scenarios are in play, including when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
San Diego will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Diego win at San Jose AND LAFC lose at New England AND Colorado lose vs. Atlanta AND Houston lose at Vancouver AND Austin lose/draw vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake lose at Charlotte or...
- San Diego win at San Jose AND LAFC lose at New England AND Colorado lose vs. Atlanta AND Houston lose at Vancouver AND Austin lose vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake draw at Charlotte