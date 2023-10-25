Who's in, who's out? Inter Miami confirm Josef Martínez exit

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are ongoing, but 13 teams already have their focus on the offseason and planning for 2024.

On an ongoing basis, MLSsoccer.com will update this year-end roster tracker. Players who are staying, those who are going and others who have received new contract offers from their club are included.

OCT. 25 – After a sensational summer, Inter Miami CF have set the stage for roster reinforcements this winter.

The biggest headline is the club has formally declined Josef Martínez's contract option, potentially making way for their long-rumored signing of Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan star, of course, was teammates with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on several legendary FC Barcelona squads in the 2010s. Will Josef, an Atlanta United icon, sign elsewhere in MLS after his solitary season in South Florida?

Dixon Arroyo, acquired midseason after Gregore and Jean Mota's long-term injuries, is out of contract. But IMCF are in talks about the defensive midfielder possibly returning. Discussions are also ongoing with defender Leandro González Pirez after his loan to Argentine side River Plate (who hold a purchase option).

Another wrinkle to watch for: U22 Initiative winger Emerson Rodríguez is under contract for 2024, though Liga MX side Santos Laguna (where he's on loan) have a purchase option. Expect an update there since summertime signings Facundo Farías, Tomás Avilés and Diego Gómez occupy U22 slots.

Finland international winger Robert Taylor, who capitalized on Messi's arrival, had his contract option picked up. Ditto for homegrown Ian Fray, who's recovering from another serious knee injury.

Contract Options Exercised (Oct. 25)

Ian Fray (D/M)

Cole Jensen (GK)

Robbie Robinson (F)

Ryan Sailor (D)

Lawson Sunderland (M)

Robert Taylor (M/F)

Contract Options Declined (Oct. 25)

Josef Martínez (F)

Jake LaCava (F)

Out of Contract (Oct. 25)

Victor Ulloa (M)

Ongoing Conversations (Oct. 25)