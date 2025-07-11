Denis Bouanga fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 23 of the 2025 season.
Travis fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids defender Jackson Travis an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the sixth minute of Colorado’s match against LAFC on Wednesday, July 9.
Bouanga fined
LAFC forward Denis Bouanga has been fined an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding kicking an object towards fans in the club’s match against the Colorado Rapids on July 9.