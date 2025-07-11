New York City FC sign Argentine midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau

New York City FC have acquired midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from LaLiga side Elche CF, the club announced Friday.

“Nicolás already has experience in two highly competitive leagues and has shown he can perform consistently at a high level, most recently helping Elche CF earn promotion to LaLiga. He is arriving at a perfect age to impact the roster in both the short- and long-term and will add quality and depth to our roster."

“We’re really excited to welcome Nicolás to New York City. Nicolás is an attacking midfielder who plays with intensity, possesses excellent technical ability, and contributes in both the attack and defense,” said sporting director David Lee.

Fernández Mercau will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside captain Thiago Martins . Talles Magno is also a DP, but is on loan at Brazilian Série A side Corinthians.

The 25-year-old Argentine is under contract with NYCFC through 2029.

Fernández Mercau has produced 13 goals and 15 assists in 147 professional appearances since debuting for boyhood club San Lorenzo in 2018.

The Argentine No. 10 recorded a career-best 7g/10a across all competitions last season to help Elche get promoted to Spain's top flight for the 2025-26 campaign.

"I’m very excited and happy to join New York City FC. Joining this club is a big step in my career and a beautiful challenge that I welcome," said Fernández Mercau.

"I know the league is growing a lot and I am really looking forward to being a part of it and showing I’m ready for the opportunity."

Fernández Mercau gives NYCFC a high-profile playmaker to complement club legend Maxi Moralez, the Cityzens' main creative outlet after Santiago Rodríguez was transferred to Botafogo over the winter.