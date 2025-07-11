Evander: What makes FC Cincinnati's Brazilian star special?

From his quick smile and the rhythmic lilt of his accent to his skill and style on the pitch, Evander exudes Brazilianness.

“He gets along with all the players. He's a chill guy, he likes to joke,” said the Czech. “He fits in the locker room in a perfect way. So I think everybody loves to have him here and we are so lucky to have him, because of the way he plays. But also, on the other part, yeah, it's so easy to talk to him.”

So it was high praise indeed when his FC Cincinnati teammate Roman Celentano offered up a deeply American compliment after the playmaker’s latest star turn in a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC last weekend that pushed Cincy into the Supporters’ Shield lead.

“We're going back on the video, with the tactical [cam] that we have on the bench, and you just see the players’ reaction. They're in awe of just the audacity to try certain things, and to actually pull them off. So that part's special.”

“Typically, you're looking at whoever's closest to you on the training field, and just [saying], ‘did we just see that?’” said FCC head coach Pat Noonan last week. “But to be honest, the best moments have come in the games.

The respect he’s earned from his teammates was palpable as they broke the news of his All-Star selection last month. They marvel at the ‘wow moments’ Evander produces, just like the fans watching in the stadium and on Apple Season Pass.

“ He's just, like, so effortless with everything he's doing,” said Engel, who’s made fast friends with his Brazilian counterpart. “Sometimes it's a little bit annoying for everyone else, because we're trying so hard just to get the small things right, and for him, it's just natural.”

Perhaps most strikingly, Evander - who'll take center stage on Saturday when Cincy host Hell is Real Rivals Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) - pulls it off with a sort of languid grace that obscures just how exceptional his talent really is.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has been turning heads with highlight-reel goals and assists since he first arrived in MLS, initially with the Portland Timbers , ahead of the 2023 season. He led the league in assists (19) last season and his 34 goal contributions were second only to Lionel Messi ’s 36, earning him a place in the Best XI – and he’s kept up that pace in ‘25 with 12g/8a for his new club, reaping a second straight MLS All-Star nod as he spearheads FCC’s trophy hunt.

“He's a pleasure to work with, and he's also somebody you can challenge: ‘hey, this isn't good enough.’ And he's going to think about it, and he's going to take that information and try to get better. And I think we've seen that progression with our group, and you're seeing it with his production.”

“He's been better than advertised,” said Noonan. “He has a really high soccer IQ. You see that with the information that we've given him and different things that we've challenged him with to be more effective in the game, whether it's from deeper positions, advanced positions, how he's connecting with his teammates around him.

Come to think of it, that might apply to Evander, too.

Replacing 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and four-time Best XI honoree Lucho Acosta looked like a tall order when the Argentine contentiously fell out with Cincinnati’s leadership over the winter. Evander’s excellence has cast a whole new light on that saga, however – because the Knifey Lions appear to have not merely stayed on course, but improved.

“Just look at what he's doing; he's doing unbelievable, and he's not just a typical, I’d say, star player, where you get a little bit of, not arrogance, but in a way. He's just a team player, really. He works so hard for the team, and you can just tell that everyone likes him and really wants him to do well.”

“I mean, I think I knew him better than he knew me, if I'm being honest!” laughed Engel. “He played for a really, really good team, and he was the main man there.

Engel was already an admirer of Evander before they became teammates, having competed against him across four clubs when the two played in the Danish Superliga from 2018-22, during which time the Brazilian was a key figure at FC Midtjylland, helping the Wolves win a league title and two domestic cups.

Sift through a few of Evander’s golazos, like the rocket from range against Chicago, or the cheeky near-post set piece with which he tricked Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese two weeks ago, or that nasty free kick over the wall against Nashville SC earlier in the year, and the hefty $12 million-plus Cincy paid to Portland in a league-record cash-for-player trade in February begins to look quite reasonable.

Top teammate

His colleagues are just as likely to hail his warm personality and quiet leadership as they are the jaw-dropping stuff he does with the ball at his feet.

“He’s really good with the guys,” said Celentano. “On Sundays, when most of the guys are inside doing regen and just a small group of guys are out on the field, after he finishes his work inside, you'll see him just wander outside, encourage and support the guys that are training that maybe don’t want to be training on Sunday, doing some intense runs and stuff.

“When the guys see that in him, they know what kind of player he is … He’s always been, just, real with everyone.”

Elite creators are often described in otherworldly terms because their skillsets are rare and dazzling. Messi has constantly been compared to an extraterrestrial, for example. Yet those who spend the most time with Evander find him profoundly relatable, at least off the field, where he describes himself as a homebody who enjoys video games and the home-cooked meals his mother prepares for him.

“Well, he's a great person, number one,” said FCC homegrown Gerardo Valenzuela. “Obviously everybody in the league sees, and you see on TV, how great of a player he is. And he kind of took me under his wing this year, and he's been a great friend of mine and a great teammate of mine, too.

“When the main player on the team is as calm and as nice of a guy as he is, it's good for the team,” he added, noting that Evander has been sharing insights with him about his ball-striking techniques, particularly on free kicks. “He's a very positive guy. All the players around, all the teammates, we all love him.”

Engel, for his part, points out that the No. 10 is more diligent about his defensive duties than he’s given credit for, while Noonan praises his ability to build connections across a diverse squad.