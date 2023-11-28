New England Revolution fully acquire Tomás Chancalay as DP

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have exercised the permanent transfer option on forward Tomás Chancalay from Racing Club in his native Argentina, the club announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the 24-year-old has signed a Designated Player contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option year in 2027.

A dynamic winger, Chancalay initially joined New England on loan in July from Racing Club and scored six goals in 11 games to finish among the team’s top-five scorers for the 2023 season despite his midseason arrival.

“Tomás performed admirably in his first season in New England and possesses both the natural attacking instincts and technical prowess to be an elite attacking talent in our league,” Revolution interim sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

“Based on his productivity and performance during his first season with the Revolution, it was a straightforward decision to extend his time in New England. We look forward to watching Tomás continue to flourish with the Revolution in the years ahead.”

A former Argentine youth international, Chancalay joins midfielder Carles Gil and forward Giacomo Vrioni as DPs in New England. Veteran forward Gustavo Bou has also been a DP, but it’s unclear if he’ll return for next year.

As New England begin their post-Bruce Arena era in 2024, they’re looking to hire a head coach and permanent sporting director/general manager. The club made the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 55 points (15W-9L-10D).