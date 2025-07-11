Atlanta United loan Edwin Mosquera to Colombian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned winger Edwin Mosquera to Colombian first division side Millonarios FC through June 2026, the club announced Friday. The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old originally joined the Five Stripes from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in July 2022 as a U22 initiative signing. He's made 56 MLS regular-season appearances, contributing 5g/2a.

This year, Mosquera made 10 appearances off the bench for Atlanta, scoring a goal in the Five Stripes' season-opening 3-2 victory over CF Montréal.