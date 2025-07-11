Atlanta United loan Edwin Mosquera to Colombian club

Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United have loaned winger Edwin Mosquera to Colombian first division side Millonarios FC through June 2026, the club announced Friday. The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old originally joined the Five Stripes from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in July 2022 as a U22 initiative signing. He's made 56 MLS regular-season appearances, contributing 5g/2a.

This year, Mosquera made 10 appearances off the bench for Atlanta, scoring a goal in the Five Stripes' season-opening 3-2 victory over CF Montréal.

Atlanta currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference (18 points; 4W-10L-6D) entering Saturday's visit to Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

