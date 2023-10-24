LA Galaxy: Riqui Puig vows future, Chicharito uncertainty, Douglas Costa leaves

The LA Galaxy have opened a Designated Player roster spot for the 2024 MLS season, announcing Monday winger Douglas Costa and the club have parted ways. The former Brazil international was only under contract through 2023.

“There are levels of quality of player in the world, and even the highest, highest-level payer, if they're not on the field they can't help you. … You've just got to know with some level of certainty that you're going to have availability as much as possible, barring the situation that we saw with some of our guys this year.”

“The challenge for us, and when we talk through it, we have to know that our DPs are going to be on the field and are going to be available as much as possible,” Vanney said.

Head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney, speaking in his end-of-season media availability, praised the form Douglas Costa found when fully healthy. However, the club evaluated the situation and determined it was best to deploy high-value resources elsewhere.

🚨🇧🇷 Douglas Costa, available as free agent with immediate effect. Brazilian winger has now decided to leave Los Angeles Galaxy. Douglas will now consider all proposals — understand Saudi clubs are already showing interest 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/RI3Ah0df4R

Chicharito decision looms

Vanney referenced the Galaxy’s mountain of injuries in 2023 that became too significant to overcome, resulting in a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference (36 points; 8W-14L-12D) and being eliminated from Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with two matchdays remaining.

The final player listed above (Chicharito) presents another difficult decision as LA look to reverse course for 2024 and beyond. He’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered in June, but at age 35 and occupying a DP spot, a return doesn’t seem straightforward for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer. Chicharito’s reportedly out of contract this winter as well, totaling 38 goals and six assists in ​74 games since arriving from Spain’s Sevilla before the 2020 campaign.

“A lot of these are processing and analyzing the short-term, long-term direction of our group and how we can be successful next year, but also how we can continue to be successful for years to come,” Vanney said.