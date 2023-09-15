Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Sergio Córdova to Turkey's Süper Lig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred striker Sergio Córdova to Turkish Süper Lig side Alanyaspor, the club announced Friday.

The move opens a Designated Player slot for Vancouver to use in the 2024 MLS season. Club captain Ryan Gauld and defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas are their other DPs.

“Over the past couple weeks, there’s been increased interest in Sergio from clubs abroad, which is credit to him. We received an offer from Alanyaspor that matched what we were looking for and it was also an opportunity that Sergio was interested in pursuing,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a press release.

“We are thankful for his service at the club and wish Sergio all the best in the future.”

Córdova, a 26-year-old Venezuelan international, spent last season on loan at Real Salt Lake from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. He then joined Vancouver in late February, leading to 11 goals and three assists in 52 combined games (36 starts) for both Western Conference clubs.

As Córdova exits, the Whitecaps have often paired Gauld and Brian White up top. Junior Hoilett, Simon Becher and Levonte Johnson offer additional depth, with head coach Vanni Sartini's team sitting sixth in the West table while pursuing an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.