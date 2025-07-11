Chucky Lozano: San Diego's All-Star on Pachuca reunion, World Cup ambitions

If San Diego FC superstar Hirving "Chucky" Lozano seems more excited than expected about his first MLS All-Star selection, there's good reason behind it.
"I spoke to Héctor Herrera and he told me it was incredible," Lozano revealed on MLS Español's latest Esto es MLS - En Vivo show about his former Mexico international teammate and ex-Houston Dynamo FC standout – a two-time All-Star and participant in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
The latter year's event also featured fellow El Tri legends Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Chicharito Hernández (LA Galaxy), prompting the then-Napoli winger to follow his compatriots as they took on the LIGA MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field.
"I saw part of that game [a 2-1 MLS win] on social media, and you could tell they were having fun," Lozano said.
MLS All-Star awaits
Three years later, it's Chucky's turn. The 29-year-old, along with fellow Designated Player Anders Dreyer and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, will represent San Diego FC as the MLS All-Stars take on LIGA MX's best on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Honestly, it’s new for me, I’ve never experienced something like it," said Lozano, a Commissioner’s Pick thanks to his 6g/7a during a standout debut MLS season that's helped guide the expansion side to the top of the Western Conference standings entering Saturday's visit to Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"It’s going to be very interesting. There will be great players."
Chief among those great players is Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 and the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP who's enjoying another remarkable season (14g/7a) with the Herons.
"I’ve had the opportunity to play against Leo and several other [All Stars]," Chucky said. "And having him on my side, on my team, will be very beautiful.
"We're going to enjoy it."
Pachuca reunion
Less than a week after the MLS All-Star Game, Lozano has another special occasion to look forward to: a reunion with his beloved boyhood club, CF Pachuca, in Leagues Cup 2025.
San Diego will face Los Tuzos on July 29 at Snapdragon Stadium, in what will be Chucky's first official match against the team with which he shot to superstardom.
Over a memorable three-year run with Pachuca between 2014-17, Lozano won a LIGA MX title and Concacaf Champions Cup crown. This success paved the way to a move to Europe, where he spent nearly a decade across stints with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli before signing with San Diego ahead of their inaugural 2025 season.
"A lot of memories," Lozano said of his star-making tenure with Los Tuzos. "Memories of when I started with Pachuca, when I debuted. Thanks to God, I had the opportunity to win two championships with them. So there are a lot of memories.
"Honestly, there's a feeling of just wanting to play the game to see how the emotions will be, how that moment will be. I hope it's very nice."
2026 World Cup dreams
Lozano will also clash with plenty of familiar faces on LIGA MX's All-Star squad, most notably El Tri teammates Alexis Vega, Luis Malagón and Jesús Gallardo. All three featured in Sunday's 2-1 win over the United States in the Concacaf Gold Cup final, which gave Mexico a record 10th tournament title.
Chucky was originally called up to head coach Javier Aguirre's Gold Cup squad, but had to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.
Despite the personal setback, he's intent on earning a spot at next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup that Mexico will co-host along with the United States and Canada.
"Yes, I want to be with the national team. Hopefully, I can come back soon," said Lozano, a two-time World Cup veteran. "They called me up and I was on the [Gold Cup] list, but unfortunately, I got injured.
"But I have to keep on working, keep fighting, keep pushing because the opportunity can come at any moment. And you have to take advantage of it."
