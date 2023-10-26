Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids part ways with Jack Price, Diego Rubio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Exits

The Colorado Rapids made two major offseason moves on Thursday, announcing they've parted ways with captain Jack Price and striker Diego Rubio.

Price, who missed most of the 2023 campaign with a right Achilles tendon injury, had his option declined and departs after notching 2g/35a over six seasons at the club, where he became one of the league's best set-piece specialists.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Jack for everything he brought to our club over the last six years,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a press release. “He was a selfless leader both on and off the pitch, quickly becoming the heartbeat of our team and a vital contributor to the success we saw during his time here.

"We wish him nothing but the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Originally signed from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, Price quickly asserted himself as Colorado's main midfield cog. The following year, he became the first Rapids player since 2010 to log double-digit assists (11), ten of which came from set pieces – an MLS record.

After inheriting the captain's armband from the retiring Tim Howard in 2020, Price led Colorado to their best-ever season the next year as they topped the Western Conference with a club-record 61 points (17W-7L-10D record).

Rubio, for his part, was out of contract when Colorado made his exit official. After a three-year stint with Sporting Kansas City (2016-18), the 30-year-old Chilean international joined the Rapids in 2019. In five seasons, he amassed 38g/26g over 114 appearances.

“We’re thankful to Diego for everything he contributed to the club during his five seasons in Burgundy and wish him all the best as he moves on to the next stage of his career,” Smith said.

The departure of Price and Rubio may be a sign of further changes to come this winter for Colorado, who are also looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Robin Fraser in September. Interim manager Chris Little guided the Rapids through the final stretch of the season, with the club already out of the playoff picture.

