How all 27 MLS clubs are impacted by international call-ups in July

Key starters Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos headline the quintet, while Efrain Alvarez is gone as well. The midfield will look plenty different in July than it does at full strength. The good news? New signing Rayan Raveloson made his debut over the weekend and is likely to slide into Jona's spot in the interim. Sacha Kljestan and Adam Saldana are candidates to partner Raveloson without Lletget around. They will get Lletget for one more game, as the club and US Soccer agreed he would join late after also being gone for the Nations League a month ago. He'll play in their match against FC Dallas on Wednesday.