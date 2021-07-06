How all 27 MLS clubs are impacted by international call-ups in July

Even after the Concacaf Nations League came to a thrilling conclusion in June, and both the Copa America and Euros wrap up this weekend, the summer of international soccer still isn't quite yet done.
The Concacaf Gold Cup begins July 10, with nearly 60 players from MLS clubs set to feature. The Tokyo Summer Olympics beckon, too.
The league schedule rolls on, though with a small break after Week 12 action, and almost all clubs will be impacted by absences. Here's a rundown of who's gone and how clubs will likely replace those who are representing their countries.
Absences: George Bello, Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson (United States), Ezequiel Barco (Argentina)
Atlanta will be without three starters as George Bello, Brad Guzan and Miles Robinson feature for the United States at the Gold Cup. Add in several pre-existing injuries and the Five Stripes will be thin throughout July.
Veteran Alec Kann, who served as the club's No. 1 for the first half of their expansion season in 2017 while they waited for Guzan to arrive in the summer, is likely to take over at goalkeeper. Mikey Ambrose could come in at left back for Bello, while DP Alan Franco should get his first consistent run at central defense with Robinson gone.
They'll be without a fourth starter as well, with Ezequiel Barco heading to the Olympics with Argentina. A strong tournament in Tokyo could do wonders for his market value and potential suitors abroad as his form in MLS continues to lag behind his pedigree and potential.
Absences: None
No international absences for Austin FC to worry about this month.
However, they do have a new player arriving in center forward Moussa Djitte. He's unlikely to be available for their game against LAFC this week, but should be set to debut when Austin return to play on July 22.
Absences: Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica)
Just as Gaston Gimenez returns from the Copa America, Francisco Calvo heads to the Gold Cup. Straight-forward by way of replacement for Raphael Wicky, who will have a handful of center backs to choose from. Starting any two of Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran, Johan Kappelhof and Wyatt Omsberg seems like the course of action.
It's worth noting that Teran is currently out and Omsburg is recovering from a knock, though.
Absences: Allan Cruz, Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica)
FC Cincinnati's Costa Rican duo missed the weekend after joining up with Los Ticos early. Jaap Stam opted to go with Edgar Castillo at left back and Haris Medunjanin in the midfield, two veterans in their mid-30s.
Cruz and Matarrita have been integral starters this year, and Cincy have five more games before the end of the month. The earliest the duo can come home is after the final game of the group stage on July 20, though Costa Rica are overwhelming favorites to advance in Group C. That could keep them on international duty through at least July 24.
Absences: Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines (United States)
The Rapids are among the hardest-hit teams in MLS, with three key players in light positions gone for a month.
Acosta is a hugely important player for the Rapids, and with Younes Namli out for a few months, there's no obvious third member of their midfield trio next to Jack Price and Cole Bassett. Acosta also deputized at left back early in the season when Vines was out. Price missed Colorado's draw against Seattle last Sunday, too.
Colorado are deep on the wings, with Nicolas Benezet likely to get more minutes while Lewis is gone. Andre Shinyashiki can play out wide as well.
Absences: Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti), Liam Fraser (Canada), Kevin Molino (Trinidad and Tobago), Eloy Room (Curacao), Gyasi Zardes (United States)
Another team that's shorthanded this month, the Crew will be missing three starters and two important rotation players.
Longtime CF Montréal starter Evan Bush will take over for Eloy Room in goal, while Alexandru Matan should be a consistent starter with wingers Kevin Molino and Derrick Etienne Jr. at the Gold Cup. Columbus will bank on either Artur or Perry Kitchen returning to full health in the absence of Liam Fraser.
With Gyasi Zardes gone and Bradley Wright-Phillips having missed the last few games, the club recalled forward Miguel Berry from loan. The Crew have struggled to create chances and score consistently this year. That may remain an issue without Zardes, possibly BWP, Molino and Etienne.
Absences: Bryan Acosta (Honduras)
Given recent injuries and late returns to fitness for Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas have no direct representation on the USMNT's Gold Cup squad (though academy graduate Reggie Cannon will be there.) Midfielder Bryan Acosta is the lone FCD player gone this month.
Acosta's absence could give Pomykal his first consistent run of starts since 2019, should his body handle the workload. His availability is all the more important with Tanner Tessmann reportedly on the verge of a transfer to Serie A side Venezia FC.
Absences: Paul Arriola, Donovan Pines (United States)
Paul Arriola and Donovan Pines depart D.C. United on a high following their 7-1 rout of Toronto. It was the peak of the Hernan Losada era (so far) and ultimately cost TFC manager Chris Armas his job.
Andy Najar's emergence as a right-sided center back in Losada's back three will help with depth as Pines leaves, and they could receive a further boost with Steven Birnbaum nearing his return from injury. He's slated to partake in a July 11 friendly against Puebla.
Positive injury news will soften the blow of Arriola being gone, too, with Edison Flores scheduled to return for a July 14 friendly. Perhaps both can feature when D.C. return to MLS action on July 17.
Absences: Darwin Ceren (El Salvador), Maynor Figeuroa, Boniek Gracia (Honduras), Ariel Lassiter (Costa Rica), Tyler Pasher (Canada)
Houston will be without five squad members during the Gold Cup.
New signing Teenage Hadebe is set for his debut soon, which comes as good timing with center back Maynor Figueroa heading off to represent Honduras. Matias Vera, Joe Corona and Memo Rodriguez will continue to be first-choice central midfielders with Darwin Ceren and Boniek Garcia unavailable.
Tyler Pasher is in the midst of a breakout season, but his absence should open consistent playing time for Mateo Bajamich as Darwin Quintero has only made six appearances, all from the bench, this year. Ariel Lassiter leaves Houston another option short in attack.
Absences: Mark-Anthony Kaye (Canada)
There's only one player missing on international duty this month for LAFC, as Mark-Anthony Kaye will join up with Canada. Jose Cifuentes is expected to eat up most of those midfield minutes.
LAFC do have Brian Rodriguez returning from international duty after Uruguay were eliminated from the Copa America over the weekend. Barring a transfer, the wide forward should soon return to action.
Absences: Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico), Oneil Fisher (Jamaica), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica), Sebastian Lletget (United States)
Tied as the MLS club with the most players leaving for the Gold Cup, Greg Vanney's depth and rotation will be tested throughout July.
Key starters Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos headline the quintet, while Efrain Alvarez is gone as well. The midfield will look plenty different in July than it does at full strength. The good news? New signing Rayan Raveloson made his debut over the weekend and is likely to slide into Jona's spot in the interim. Sacha Kljestan and Adam Saldana are candidates to partner Raveloson without Lletget around. They will get Lletget for one more game, as the club and US Soccer agreed he would join late after also being gone for the Nations League a month ago. He'll play in their match against FC Dallas on Wednesday.
Oneil Fisher and Giancarlo Gonzalez have mainly been rotational pieces under Vanney, but an injury to the backline could make things tricky without that pair.
Absences: Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname)
Miami would have been without Rodolfo Pizarro, but he had to pull out from Mexico's squad due to an injury. He did, however, make an appearance off the bench in Miami's last game. It remains to be seen how many minutes he can give them this month.
With Pizarro sticking around, Kelvin Leerdam is the only international absence. The starting right back can be replaced by either Nicolas Figal or Victor Ulloa.
Absences: Dayne St. Clair (Canada), Michael Boxall (New Zealand)
Michael Boxall has been one of Minnesota's most important performers to start the season, but is set to depart for the Olympics with New Zealand this month. He was a first-half injury substitute in MNUFC's weekend draw against San Jose, though. Brent Kallman replaced him, and either Kallman or Jukka Raitala will pick up his center-back minutes while he's out.
Tyler Miller had already won the starting goalkeeper gig back from Dayne St. Clair before DSC left to link up with Canada, so business as usual between the sticks.
Absences: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette (Canada), Romell Quioto (Honduras)
CF Montréal will be without three key players due to international duty at the Gold Cup. Wilfried Nancy has done a good job rotating his squad this year, but missing integral starters in defense, midfield and attack won't be an easy fix.
Up top for Romell Quioto, Nancy can try Mason Toye next to Bjorn Johnsen, though he has yet to do so this season. Perhaps Sunusi Ibrahim plays underneath either of the two more traditional strikers. He has a number of choices to replace Samuel Piette, between the likes of Ahmed Hamdi, Joaquin Torres, Emanuel Maciel and more.
They are a bit lighter in defense without Kamal Miller, though Zorhan Bassong can slide in next to Rudy Camacho and Kiki Struna.
Absences: Alistair Johnston (Canada), Anibal Godoy (Panama), Walker Zimmerman (United States)
Nashville's defensive core will undergo a bit of a shakeup this month without three starters in their back six. Right back Alistair Johnston, center back Walker Zimmerman and defensive midfielder Anibal Godoy will all be on international duty.
The club acquired right back Dylan Nealis for depth, or if Gary Smith sticks with a back three, Alex Muyl could play right wingback. Jack Maher is back from a successful loan stint with the USL's San Diego Loyal and has featured in the last few games; he'll continue his run at center back with Zimmerman gone. Brian Anunga is the likeliest center-mid partner for Dax McCarty, while Luke Haakenson presents another option.
Absences: Tajon Buchanan (Canada), Matt Turner (United States)
It was quite the send-off for Tajon Buchanan, with a goal and assist in New England's 2-2 draw at the Lower.com Field opener. He links up with Canada for the Gold Cup, while Matt Turner will be with the United States, where he's expected to be Gregg Berhalter's No. 1 in goal.
Brad Knighton should take over in goal for Turner, and while Teal Bunbury is primed to be Buchanan's like-for-like replacement on the wing, this also gives Bruce Arena the chance to tinker and see if DP forwards Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou can share the same starting XI or not.
Absences: Sean Johnson, James Sands (United States)
Two key starters, but two like-for-like solutions for Ronny Deila: Luis Barraza in goal for Sean Johnson and Sebastian Ibeagha in defense for James Sands. Alexander Callens will be back from Copa America duty with Peru before long, and he'll presumably slot into the starting XI next to Maxime Chanot.
Absences: None
RBNY don't have any players gone at the Gold Cup, though are battling injuries to a few key starters.
With center back Aaron Long already out for the season, left back Andrew Gutman, center back Andres Reyes, midfielder Caden Clark and forward Danny Royer have missed a number of games lately. Still, the Red Bulls have kept climbing the Eastern Conference standings and hope to keep trending up throughout July.
Absences: Daryl Dike (United States)
After missing goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) and midfielder Sebastian Mendez (Ecudaor) at the Copa America, Orlando have just one international absence at the Gold Cup in forward Daryl Dike.
Alexandre Pato is nearing his return from a knee injury suffered on opening day, which is good news for Orlando. But particularly at first, expect the minutes up top to go to Tesho Akindele. Forward Matheus Aias was loaned to Real Oviedo in the Spanish second tier and is no longer an option; he played just 15 minutes this season for Orlando.
Absences: Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Alvas Powell (Jamaica)
The Union will be without their Jamaican trio of goalkeeper Andre Blake, forward Cory Burke and fullback Alvas Powell for the next month.
Either US youth international Matt Freese or MLS veteran Joe Bendik will replace Blake, the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year. Head coach Jim Curtin hasn't tipped his hand yet.
Olivier Mbazio will continue playing the bulk of the minutes at right back without Powell. The health of starting strikers Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos will be key without Burke. If either Przybylko or Santos need to miss a game, Daniel Gazdag and Anthony Fontana can also play up top.
Absences: Eryk Williamson (United States)
The Timbers will be without only one player this month on international duty, though it's a key one in midfielder Eryk Williamson.
Williamson helped guide Portland to points in May when they had a huge injury crisis and was among their most consistent performers. If Cristhian Paredes returns to fitness, he's a candidate to pick up some of the minutes left behind by Williamson. Renzo Zambrano will figure into the discussion as well.
Portland will also be getting forwards Felipe Mora and Yimmi Chara back from Copa America duty, as well as Sebastian Blanco and Jaroslaw Niezgoda from injury.
Absences: None
It's business as usual for Real Salt Lake over July as head coach Freddy Juarez works to integrate new signings Bobby Wood, Toni Datkovic and Jona Menendez. Can he figure out the best way to get all three of Wood, Rubio Rubin and Damir Kreilach on the field at the same time?
Absences: Jackson Yueill (United States)
The Earthquakes will be without just one player during the Gold Cup, as integral midfielder Jackson Yueill heads to represent the USMNT. Judson and Eric Remedi will be Matias Almeyda's first-choice midfield pairing, while Eric Calvillo is another option behind that duo.
After a promising start to the season, San Jose are now winless in their last eight games.
Absences: Alex Roldan (El Salvador), Cristian Roldan (United States)
With Brothers Roldan gone, we'll get an answer to whether or not the Sounders truly have another option at right wingback.
Alex Roldan has started every game for the Sounders at the position, with no other obvious option. Kelyn Rowe has the ability to play there, while Cristian Roldan could have done it in a pinch, but he's gone too.
Absences: Gianluca Busio (United States), Alan Pulido (Mexico)
Gianluca Busio has started every single one of SKC's first 13 MLS games this year, a big reason why they sit atop the early Supporters' Shield race. Alan Pulido is second on the team in goals, with six in 797 minutes. Both players will be huge misses for Peter Vermes' side this month.
The biggest question is what to do up top without Puldio. Khiry Shelton has ably filled in, but Busio spent time as a false No. 9 without Pulido early in the season. That's obviously not an option right now.
In central midfield, Busio has covered all three roles at times, helping Vermes rotate the team. Remi Walter has been out lately, but can step in as a No. 6. So too can Ilie Sanchez, though he's currently playing center back. Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda and Felipe Hernandez can play either spot ahead of the No. 6 in Vermes' trio.
Absences: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Canada), Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica), Eriq Zavaleta (El Salvador)
Things aren't about to get any easier for the struggling Toronto FC, who parted ways with head coach Chris Armas after a disastrous 7-1 loss to D.C. United over the weekend.
They will be without five players at the Gold Cup (tied most in MLS), while having already dealt with injuries throughout the first third of the season. Further, DP forward Jozy Altidore has trained on his own for a couple of months after an argument with Armas. Maybe Altidore returns with the coaching change; it remains to be seen.
Four of the players gone are members of their first-choice XI: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence and Jonathan Osorio. It all makes the situation even more precarious for the club.
Dom Dwyer or Patrick Mullins will slot in up top, one of the rising homegrown midfielders can take minutes left behind by Osorio and they'll have to lean on Auro and Justin Morrow at fullback without Lawrence and Laryea.
More important than all, though? The health, availability and form of DPs Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo over the next month.
Absences: Lucas Cavallini, Maxime Crepeau (Canada)
Vancouver are sending a pair of players to represent Canada at the Gold Cup. While it isn't ideal to be without either Lucas Cavallini or Maxime Crepeau, the interim lineup decisions are pretty straightforward.
The Whitecaps acquired forward Brian White in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in early June, and now he'll get a deeper look up top. Meanwhile, MLS is Back Tournament breakout star Thomas Hasal could get his first starts of the 2021 season at goalkeeper.