Colorado Rapids acquire Rafael Santos from Orlando City

The Colorado Rapids have acquired left back Rafael Santos from Orlando City , the clubs announced Friday.

“He will strengthen our group as we continue to make a push for the playoffs. We are excited to welcome him to Colorado.”

“Rafael is an experienced and dynamic attacking fullback who brings quality on both sides of the ball,” said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor.

Santos joined Orlando from Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro ahead of the 2023 season. He produced 2g/7a over 96 appearances with the Lions.

In exchange for the 27-year-old Brazilian, Orlando will receive $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $200,000 in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. They also retain a sell-on fee.

The Rapids are seeking a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under head coach Chris Armas. They currently sit eighth in the West Conference, two points above the cutoff line.

A year after reaching the Eastern Conference Final, Orlando are fourth in the East with eight games remaining. The Lions are also in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals, where they'll face reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca on Wednesday (9 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

“We're grateful to Rafa for his dedication, professionalism and contributions to the club both on and off the pitch during his time with us,” said Orlando GM and sporting director Ricardo Moreira.