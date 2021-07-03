Report: Tanner Tessmann nearing move from FC Dallas to Serie A's Venezia FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann is nearing a multi-million dollar transfer to Serie A side Venezia FC, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.
Carlisle noted that the fee could exceed $3 million, though a deal isn’t yet finalized. The Italian club, led by American chairman Duncan Niederauer, recently won promotion from Serie B for the 2021-22 season after beating Cittadella in the second division's playoff format.
Tessmann, 19, has one assist across 28 combined regular-season and playoff appearances (16 starts, 1593 minutes) since turning pro last year. He signed with FC Dallas in February 2020, turning down the opportunity to play soccer and football at Clemson University.
The central midfielder made his US men’s national team debut on January 31, earning his sole cap to date in a 7-0 friendly rout of Trinidad and Tobago. He was also a late roster addition to the US Under-23 team at the Concacaf Olympic Men’s Qualifying tournament last March, making three appearances before they fell in the semifinals.
Should Tessmann head to Venezia, he’d be the second FC Dallas homegrown to directly join a club in Italy’s top flight after right back Bryan Reynolds moved to AS Roma on February 1 for a club-record fee. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, who’s at Serie A power Juventus after his European career began at FC Schalke 04, developed in FCD’s academy as well.