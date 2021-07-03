Report: Tanner Tessmann nearing move from FC Dallas to Serie A's Venezia FC

Carlisle noted that the fee could exceed $3 million, though a deal isn’t yet finalized. The Italian club, led by American chairman Duncan Niederauer, recently won promotion from Serie B for the 2021-22 season after beating Cittadella in the second division's playoff format.

Multiple sources tell ESPN that #FCDallas is on the verge of transferring Tanner Tessmann to newly promoted Serie A side @VeneziaFC_EN . I'm told there are still a few details to iron out, but if that happens, it looks like Tessman is headed to Venice. https://t.co/f5GHc3rbX1

Tessmann, 19, has one assist across 28 combined regular-season and playoff appearances (16 starts, 1593 minutes) since turning pro last year. He signed with FC Dallas in February 2020, turning down the opportunity to play soccer and football at Clemson University.

The central midfielder made his US men’s national team debut on January 31, earning his sole cap to date in a 7-0 friendly rout of Trinidad and Tobago. He was also a late roster addition to the US Under-23 team at the Concacaf Olympic Men’s Qualifying tournament last March, making three appearances before they fell in the semifinals.