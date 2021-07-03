Transfer Tracker

Report: Tanner Tessmann nearing move from FC Dallas to Serie A's Venezia FC

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann is nearing a multi-million dollar transfer to Serie A side Venezia FC, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Carlisle noted that the fee could exceed $3 million, though a deal isn’t yet finalized. The Italian club, led by American chairman Duncan Niederauer, recently won promotion from Serie B for the 2021-22 season after beating Cittadella in the second division's playoff format.

Tessmann, 19, has one assist across 28 combined regular-season and playoff appearances (16 starts, 1593 minutes) since turning pro last year. He signed with FC Dallas in February 2020, turning down the opportunity to play soccer and football at Clemson University.

The central midfielder made his US men’s national team debut on January 31, earning his sole cap to date in a 7-0 friendly rout of Trinidad and Tobago. He was also a late roster addition to the US Under-23 team at the Concacaf Olympic Men’s Qualifying tournament last March, making three appearances before they fell in the semifinals.

Should Tessmann head to Venezia, he’d be the second FC Dallas homegrown to directly join a club in Italy’s top flight after right back Bryan Reynolds moved to AS Roma on February 1 for a club-record fee. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, who’s at Serie A power Juventus after his European career began at FC Schalke 04, developed in FCD’s academy as well.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Tanner Tessmann

Advertising

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps, Ali Adnan mutually agree to terminate contract
FC Cincinnati sign second-ever homegrown following MLS NEXT Cup performances
DC United sign midfielder Jeremy Garay to homegrown deal

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Four MLS NEXT Cup Champions crowned at inaugural tournament

Four MLS NEXT Cup Champions crowned at inaugural tournament
Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, LAFC 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, LAFC 1
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1
Columbus Crew and their fans flex new muscle with Lower.com Field cauldron
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew and their fans flex new muscle with Lower.com Field cauldron
Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2

Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 0

Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 0
More News
Video
Video
Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
2:05:05

Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. LAFC | July 3, 2021
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. LAFC | July 3, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | July 03, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | July 03, 2021
Chicago Fire celebrate winning the first u19 MLS NEXT Cup!
0:49

Chicago Fire celebrate winning the first u19 MLS NEXT Cup!
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.