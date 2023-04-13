Pressure rises: 4 home teams needing a win this weekend

This weekend, numerous MLS clubs are in big spots at home. Whether it’s a chance to turn the season around, stop a slide or confirm positive momentum, here are four home clubs to focus on when tuning into Season Pass .

Early performances – good and bad – have become trends, and urgency to avoid poor results is increasing with every passing day.

GAME: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Sunday, 4:30 pm ET

It’s crisis mode in Los Angeles, who are now winless after six matches (0W-3L-3D) and sit 13th in the Western Conference table. Last weekend was a new nadir for the group, a humbling 3-0 thrashing at Houston Dynamo FC rife with incomprehensible individual decisions that ensured they’d finished the match with just nine players.

Veteran defender Martín Cáceres picked up a second yellow card for touching the referee during a Video Review process for a PK-inducing foul he conceded. DP winger Douglas Costa – making just his second appearance of the season – then threw down Dynamo midfielder Brooklyn Raines in second-half stoppage time to pick up a straight red card.

Both players are suspended for this weekend, when high-flying rival LAFC come to town for another chapter of El Trafico. There’s a good chance the Black & Gold supporters’ are louder at Dignity Health Sports Park, too, given Galaxy supporters’ continued protest of the front office. These are, uh, less-than-ideal circumstances to be chasing your first win of the year.

LAFC’s season is the complete inverse of the Galaxy’s, making it all the more painful. After winning MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield last year, LAFC are undefeated in six MLS games (4W-0L-2D) and advanced to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League in emphatic fashion: a 6-0 aggregate win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the club that held the Galaxy to a 1-1 draw a month ago.

The Galaxy need to turn their season around and do it fast. It won’t be easy against LAFC, but a win here would serve as a major catalyst.