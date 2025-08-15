Son Heung-Min eyes first LAFC win against New England

"Another week of sessions, then I'll be physically and mentally be ready more than this game."

"Obviously, with the results, I mean, a little bit disappointed because we should get three points here, but generally, I think I'm very, very happy and excited," Son added. "I think it's time to move on and next week, I think it's gonna [be] a huge game as well.

"This was [an] exciting time for a whole week," the league-record signing said after his MLS debut. "There was only one thing that I wanted to do, and today, being on the pitch, I think it was fantastic.

Now, South Korean international superstar Son Heung-Min is aiming for his first win in a Black & Gold jersey when LAFC travel to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Hitting the ground running

That integration has not taken long for the 33-year-old Tottenham Hotspur legend. While still essentially in his European preseason, Son came off the bench to outpace Fire defenders and earn the game-tying penalty, just three days after being officially announced as the Black & Gold's latest marquee addition.

“The chemistry couldn't be better," said head coach Steve Cherundolo. "I think he's integrated himself in a very quick manner, a very positive manner. He's very open, forthcoming, communicative, and you know, he has a lot of charisma.

"Something I wasn't expecting is, he’s very open with some of our younger players and sharing his experiences already in the getting to know each other process. It's been amazing with him so far, and very looking forward to see how that progresses into possibly a leadership role in the future for him.”

Added Cherundolo: "I can share some of Sonny’s sprint distances in training dwarf some of our other players, and I think that is something we will definitely share with the group. If you want to play at his level, then there is no sugar coating it, you need to run.”

Notably, the players aren't the only ones receiving a boost from Son joining the LAFC locker room. Fans are, too.

From South Korea to the English Premier League and everywhere in between, supporters have flocked to watch Son play in the flesh throughout his career. Yet still, Chicago took it to another level for his MLS debut.