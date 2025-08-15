Son Heung-Min eyes first LAFC win against New England

He helped LAFC earn a point during his memorable debut in Chicago.
Now, South Korean international superstar Son Heung-Min is aiming for his first win in a Black & Gold jersey when LAFC travel to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"This was [an] exciting time for a whole week," the league-record signing said after his MLS debut. "There was only one thing that I wanted to do, and today, being on the pitch, I think it was fantastic.
"Obviously, with the results, I mean, a little bit disappointed because we should get three points here, but generally, I think I'm very, very happy and excited," Son added. "I think it's time to move on and next week, I think it's gonna [be] a huge game as well.
"Another week of sessions, then I'll be physically and mentally be ready more than this game."
Hitting the ground running
That integration has not taken long for the 33-year-old Tottenham Hotspur legend. While still essentially in his European preseason, Son came off the bench to outpace Fire defenders and earn the game-tying penalty, just three days after being officially announced as the Black & Gold's latest marquee addition.
“The chemistry couldn't be better," said head coach Steve Cherundolo. "I think he's integrated himself in a very quick manner, a very positive manner. He's very open, forthcoming, communicative, and you know, he has a lot of charisma.
"Something I wasn't expecting is, he’s very open with some of our younger players and sharing his experiences already in the getting to know each other process. It's been amazing with him so far, and very looking forward to see how that progresses into possibly a leadership role in the future for him.”
Added Cherundolo: "I can share some of Sonny’s sprint distances in training dwarf some of our other players, and I think that is something we will definitely share with the group. If you want to play at his level, then there is no sugar coating it, you need to run.”
Notably, the players aren't the only ones receiving a boost from Son joining the LAFC locker room. Fans are, too.
From South Korea to the English Premier League and everywhere in between, supporters have flocked to watch Son play in the flesh throughout his career. Yet still, Chicago took it to another level for his MLS debut.
"I really enjoyed it," said Son of the support at SeatGeek Stadium. "I mean, you never had this welcoming from away fans, we call this. I used to play in the Premier League. When I played away grounds, they were always booing me."
MLS ambassador
Not every away day will include such a warm welcome, but Son came to MLS for more than plaudits and praise off the pitch. He came to make an impact on it.
"It would be great, but I'm not expecting every away game they're gonna love me," said Son. "Definitely, I'm not expecting that, but obviously some teams' [fans] are gonna be cheering me or cheering also our team."
"But mainly the most important thing is that we win the game, and obviously I want to do well for MLS as well because I came here to make this league big... I'm very, very happy to be here, so let's make this league big."
Unsurprisingly, Cherundolo feels Son has all of the tools to do just that.
“What he is as a player is exactly how we envision our attackers to be," said the manager. "Somebody who's constantly moving, attacking spaces, can combine, but also hurt teams on the counterattack, and break teams down in a deep block.
"He is a complete package for the way we interpret attackers. Other clubs may have different ideas, but for us, he's definitely our profile.”
Pedal to the metal
With Son's debut now in the rearview mirror, the true grind begins with LAFC in the thick of a tight Western Conference playoff race. With 11 games left in the regular season, the Angelenos sit fifth in the Western Conference (10W-6L-7D; 37 points) as they hunt a top-four spot and home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Ideally, Son will provide the confidence boost necessary to get there.
“Bringing a high-profile player in like Sonny... puts wind in our sails and gives us some motivation for sure as a group," said Cherundolo. "If I were a player on LAFC and I have a player like Sonny coming in, I would be very happy, and I can tell you by the reaction from the players that that is the case.
"Having a player who can finish plays, having a player who can make the team better, can definitely motivate other players and give our team an advantage over other teams, and that's exactly what we're looking for.
"From the first half hour in Chicago, I think that's what we saw. Now it's a matter of replicating that, but hopefully now for a little longer than half an hour in New England."