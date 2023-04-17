USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez has "heard absolutely nothing" from Mexico

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez, who represented the United States at the youth national level but is also eligible for Mexico, said Monday that his 100% commitment to the US men's national team is "basically done."

The news comes after Vazquez was once again called in by the USMNT for a friendly, the first-ever Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico on Wednesday evening (10 pm ET | TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock).

"The decision is where I’d fit best and perform at my best," Vazquez told reporters via a virtual press conference. "For me, that’s the United States. I grew up with a lot of the players around here, my chemistry with the players around me fits best here. I think I can perform my best with this group."

Though Vazquez is still not cap-tied and thus remains eligible for Mexico, no one from the Mexican federation has attempted to make contact with him to see where he's at. Even with a new coaching staff, led by head coach Diego Cocca.

"I’ve heard absolutely nothing from them," said Vazquez, one of three Cincy players on this month's roster alongside center back Matt Miazga and goalkeeper Roman Celentano. "Right now, my mind is on playing for the US and creating a relationship with the players around me and winning a position here."

Numerous players have been eligible for both the US and Mexico in recent years, a trend that will only become more regular in the future. Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas was the most recent example, choosing the United States. Other recent examples include ex-FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi (United States), ex-Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (Mexico), ex-LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (Mexico) and LA Galaxy attacker Efraín Álvarez (Mexico).

The 24-year-old center forward earned his first senior call-up to the USMNT in January and scored on his debut against Serbia. Now, Vazquez is relishing the opportunity to play against Mexico as he seeks his third US cap.