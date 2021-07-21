The good & the bad from every MLS team thus far in 2021

In lieu of that, I’m gonna shotgun-blast some takes on the good and the bad of what we’ve seen this year from each and every MLS team. All 27 clubs are a hair past one-third done with the 2021 season!

We're jugging regular-season MLS coverage with Gold Cup coverage, and given that workload, I simply didn't have the bandwidth to do my usual Sunday column.

EDIT: Heinze was relieved of his duties while I was writing the San Jose blurb. Interesting timing! Anyway, you come at the king, you best not miss.

Basically nobody else on this roster, other than Brad Guzan , is playing well. The Five Stripes are down near the bottom of the table and have scored twice in the past five games. As of this writing, Heinze is already on the hot seat, and it wouldn’t shock me if he was in search of employment by the time I finished this column.

RSL had tried to convert him to an overlapping fullback a couple of years ago but it didn’t quite take -- Lennon had a propensity for pushing too far forward and leaving space in behind. That is much less of an issue with three center backs behind him, and I think he’s inarguably been Atlanta ’s best attacking weapon this year.

Lennon has been more than just “comfortable” as a right wingback in Gabriel Heinze’s 3-4-2-1; he has been a weapon. He has a pure attacker’s instincts, an engine that doesn’t quit and is one of the best crossers in the league, so it’s the perfect home for him.

The Good: Brooks Lennon ’s season has really flown under the radar. That should not be the case, because the kid is balling.

They’ve already done a bit of shopping, bringing in young Senegalese forward Moussa Djitte . Given Djitte’s spotty track record in Ligue 2, it feels like they’re going to have to go bigger in order to get the type of production they need.

Austin have been shut out in seven of their past nine games. Much of their roster build over the winter and into the spring was admirable, but I’m still scratching my head at the fact that they entered the season with zero MLS-caliber No. 9s.

Not so for the center forwards. Danny Hoesen was ineffective and is now injured. That’s strike one. Aaron Schoenfeld has just been injured. Strike two. Jon Gallagher , meanwhile, has been much, much better on the wing, which means that over the past couple of months head coach Josh Wolff has been using DP winger Cecilio Dominguez as the team’s primary center forward (as a false 9). Strike three.

The center back corps have just barely held on (they should all chip in to buy something nice for Stuver, who has been other-worldly thus far in 2021), even as they’ve battled injuries and the long road trip and other, typical expansion club things. I would say that their overall performance is trending upwards.

The Bad: There were two areas of concern on the roster that literally everyone identified heading into the season: center back and center forward.

The above has been undergirded by Best XI-caliber seasons from goalkeeper Brad Stuver and d-mid Alex Ring . Sporting director Claudio Reyna’s NYCFC roots paid dividends there.

The Good: The system works! When they’re healthy -- or close to it -- Austin play some of the prettiest soccer in the league, and it’s largely been effective. They’re not on an “Atlanta 2017” or “LAFC 2018” pace or anything, but they're clearly one of the better-drilled expansion sides to have come into the league over the past 15 years, and it wouldn’t be particularly surprising if they made the playoffs.

My answer was that they could and would not, because a two-game stretch in which they avoided catastrophic defensive errors was a blip, not the new normal. Chicago have tanked each of their last three seasons by being unable to do the most basic things right along the backline.

The Bad: The Fire had a two-game winning streak in early July, one in which they played some pretty good soccer. Everyone wanted to know if they could keep it going.

Since returning in late May, Aliseda’s been productive with three goals, one assist and some promising underlying numbers. He’s not exactly Prime Vela out there and it still looks unlikely that he’ll live up to that DP tag, but it doesn’t seem like he’s destined to be a complete bust.

The Good: Ignacio Aliseda was a Young DP bust last year, with just one goal and two assists in about 1,400 minutes. And then he missed the first part of 2021 and it seemed like… well, it didn’t seem good.

This is who the Fire are and who they have been since 2018.

As Saturday night’s devastating 5-4 loss in Montréal showed, the defense entirely falls apart without Cameron. Given the amount of three-game-weeks for the rest of the year -- there’s lots! -- a huge chunk of Cincy’s outlook rests on the legs of the 36-year-old veteran holding up through the heat of the summer.

The Bad: That 40% increase in PPG brings them all the way up to a whopping 1 point per game. They’re on 12 points through 12 games, and while they pretty clearly seem too good to take home a third-straight Wooden Spoon, there’s not much to suggest they’re good enough to push into the playoff race for real.

Jaap Stam is also getting more out of holdovers like Allan Cruz , Yuya Kubo and Alvaro Barreal than he did last year.

The Good: Cincy ’s massive offseason shopping spree -- over $20 million, according to reports -- has provided a measurable boost. Their points per game is up over 40% year-over-year, which is just a massive improvement. Big-money signings like Luciano Acosta and Geoff Cameron have each had moments in which they’ve shown their talent, and done so to the point that Cincy aren’t just getting run off the field most nights.

The Good: For the past few years, it felt like the Rapids would get pumped if Lalas Abubakar wasn’t in the lineup. The big Ghanaian has been one of the more underrated center backs in the league for a while, and so it was worrying when he started the year on the injured list.

But the Rapids, it turned out, were mostly fine. They had one really bad performance against Austin in Week 2, but other than that, no matter the formation or the personnel Robin Fraser has tossed out there, they’ve been pretty damn tough to break down and capable of grinding out points even when the attack isn’t clicking. This is a pretty big change -- a pretty big improvement.

It’s also something close to a textbook linear improvement, right? The Rapids played well under Fraser in 2019 but just missed the playoffs. They played better in 2020, made the playoffs and then got thrashed as their naivete showed.

This year, they don’t look anything like a team that’s going to get thrashed at almost any point. They have added experience and know-how on top of talent.

The Bad: While the mixing-and-matching of personnel and formations has given Colorado different ways to collect points, it’s also robbed them of any chance to build attacking chemistry and momentum. They simply aren’t as dynamic going forward as they were last season or during the second half of 2019, and that’s how you end up with results like Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw against San Jose.

They're down in the bottom third of the league across basically every attacking metric. They still lack the type of No. 9 who can just go out there and win you a few games on his own. Their margins are thin right now, and their ceiling is low.