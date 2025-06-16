Club World Cup: LAFC "proud of the effort" against European giant Chelsea

“We competed,” Mark Delgado said. “And we can definitely have chances. As long as we stay together, and we believe in what we can do.”

They may not have put the ball in the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to one of the world's highest-spending clubs, but they weren’t run off the field.

The odds of pulling out a result were always slim. Despite that, they didn't coast. Sure, moral victories aren’t actual victories. No one is going to call the Black & Gold a Premier League-caliber side after this.

"Momentum shifted a bit. We made it a bit difficult for them. We definitely had a lot of chances that we felt like we created good moments. We just were very unlucky. But overall, proud of the effort.”

“It’s weird,” Delgado said. “Not winning, but still being proud of the whole group and putting up a good fight and competing out there and creating chances and actually having, you know, a bit of hope in the second half of getting one or two.

They got into a brief dustup heading into the locker room at the break and then came out in the second half finding genuine chances. Chelsea had to put in real work to keep their advantage. You can say LAFC outplayed these guys for notable periods as the game went along without hyperbole.

But LAFC never looked or played scared. There were plenty of moments where Chelsea flexed and showcased their quality, but the Black & Gold got stuck into tackles, put together decent spells of possession, attempted to hit on the break with some success, and looked competitive.

There was no confusion before or during the match about LAFC's underdog status. Head coach Steve Cherundolo admitted as much in the lead-up to the game.

Escapable group

Even with today’s result, LAFC still has perhaps the best chance of any MLS team to advance out of their group. They’ll head up the road to Nashville on Friday to face ES Tunis in a match where the Black & Gold will be favored (6 pm ET | DAZN).

They’ll face Brazilian giant Flamengo four days later in what could be an elimination match for the last spot out of Group D.

Those are tough but winnable matches. If they’re going to make it out, though, they’ll need to be cleaner on the ball.

“I think the opponent has a lot of quality on the other side of the field, and they were able to use that quality in at least two moments tonight to decide the game for them,” Cherundolo said. “But I think that the disappointing part of our performance, for me, was, I think, a little bit of an in possession. I think we were a little unsure and sloppy in certain areas. And I think us taking care of the ball when in clear possession on the ball was not good enough, I think in the first half.

“I think the players adjusted to the speed of play fine in the second half. I think we had some really good moments going where just a little bit of lack of quality on the day was missing in order to get a goal. But overall, I think a performance we can build on, and we certainly need to build on it, because we have another opponent coming up next.”

Denis Bouanga had a Sisyphean task in front of him tonight. He’s always going to be the focal point of LAFC’s attack and Chelsea – Reece James in particular – were keyed in on him from the jump.

He was stifled over and over again on his attempts to win duels against Premier League defenders. He largely stayed quiet, other than a pair of potentially game-changing moments that ended with key saves from Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

If LAFC are going to advance, they’ll need him to be a little (maybe a lot) sharper. They do have a new reinforcement that could help them out there, though.

Dilrosun’s debut delayed

LAFC acquired attacker Javairô Dilrosun on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América last week, during the bonus Club World Cup transfer window allowed to participating teams. He’ll be with the team through July 24 at least, but LAFC have a purchase option.