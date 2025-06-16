LIGA MX unveils first 14 players for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX has announced the first 14 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, set for July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
These LIGA MX All-Stars were automatically selected following their nominations to LIGA MX’s Balón de Oro awards, honoring the league’s best players following the 2024-25 Apertura and Clausura seasons.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Luis Malagón - Club América
- Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul
DEFENDERS (4)
- Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul
- Jesús Gallardo - Toluca
- Joaquim Pereira - Tigres UANL
- Carlos Rotondi - Cruz Azul
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Hugo Camberos - Chivas Guadalajara
- Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey
- Érik Lira - Cruz Azul
- Gilberto Mora - Tijuana
- Agustín Palavecino - Necaxa
- Alexis Vega - Toluca
FORWARDS (2)
- Henry Martín - Club América
- Paulinho - Toluca
Roster highlights
The first 14 selections are highlighted by Club América's second all-time leading scorer, Henry Martín, CF Monterrey playmaker Sergio Canales and Toluca captain Alexis Vega, who's fresh off leading los Diablos Rojos to the LIGA MX Clausura title.
The roster also features returning Mexican national team and Club América goalkeeper Luis Malagón, fellow El Tri regular Jesús Gallardo and Érik Lira, a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner with Cruz Azul.
Rivalry resumes
The full 2025 LIGA MX All-Star and LIGA MX Skills Challenge rosters will be announced at a later date.
LIGA MX will hope to repeat last season's 4-1 win over the MLS All-Stars at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.