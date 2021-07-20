Source: LAFC nearing deal for Colombian forward Cristian Arango

The Colombian market is one that LAFC know well. Former MLS forward Juan Pablo Angel is the club's scout in the area, while they have signed center mid Eduard Atuesta and center backs Eddie Segura and Jesus Murillo from the South American country's domestic league.

"We’ve identified the markets that we think are the right fit for us and with our limited resources where we can invest and extract the most value," LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington told MLSsoccer.com ahead of the 2020 season. "Asia and Africa are slightly different, it’s going to take time. Our inroads in South America wasn’t a light switch, those were put in place years before we started. Now we are identifying and formulating our tactical approach as to how we can start to engage in a more meaningful way in those markets as well.”