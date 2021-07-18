Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, DC United 1

Kacper Przybylko scored in the 83rd minute, and the Philadelphia Union overcame conceding a penalty and two unfavorable video reviews to defeat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night at Subaru Park.

Sergio Santos assisted Przybylko's winner 72 minutes after he opened the scoring for Philadelphia, which snapped a rare three-match winless run while extending their home winning streak against D.C. to eight matches.

The Union had to wait through a roughly 1 hour and 55 minute severe weather delay make those three points official after play was halted in the 86th minute. There were no clear chances in the final minutes after the match resumed.

Yamil Asad converted a 51st-minute penalty for D.C., which hasn't earned a point in Chester in league play since a 1-0 win over the Union on May 10, 2014.

Compounding D.C.'s frustration, forward Adrien Perez, midfielder Russell Canouse and defender Steve Birnbaum all left the match in what appeared to be injury-related substitutions.

Yordy Reyna earned the penalty for D.C. when he absorbed a challenge from Santos during a 20-minute stretch where things went sideways for Philadelphia.