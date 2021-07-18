Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, LA Galaxy 1

The Galaxy, again missing Golden Boot presented by Audi frontrunner Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, took an early lead through a second goal in as many games from Rayan Raveloson but were stunned by the nominal hosts in the second half thanks to an equalizer from Deiber Caicedo and late winner from Cristian Dajome.

The start of the game could not have gone better for the Galaxy. Just five minutes in, Victor Vazquez was given too much space to pick out a gorgeous cross from the left of the box and Raveloson connected to make it two goals in three games for the midfielder since his arrival at the Galaxy.

The scoreline could have been even more emphatic in the Galaxy's favor before halftime. Ethan Zubak looked to have doubled LA's lead in the 26th minute when he tapped home following a low cross from Samuel Grandsir, but Video Review found that the young forward had been in an offside position. Another opportunity came and went 10 minutes later when Grandsir weaved his way into the box but his left-footed strike came back off the crossbar.

Just three minutes into the second half, LA were made to pay for those near-misses. After Jonathan Bond parried a cross from right back Javain Brown into his path, Caicedo emphatically volleyed into the net for his second goal in a Whitecaps jersey.