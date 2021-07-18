Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, LA Galaxy 1

The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their eight-game winless streak thanks to a second-half comeback to sink LA Galaxy 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday night.
The Galaxy, again missing Golden Boot presented by Audi frontrunner Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, took an early lead through a second goal in as many games from Rayan Raveloson but were stunned by the nominal hosts in the second half thanks to an equalizer from Deiber Caicedo and late winner from Cristian Dajome.
The start of the game could not have gone better for the Galaxy. Just five minutes in, Victor Vazquez was given too much space to pick out a gorgeous cross from the left of the box and Raveloson connected to make it two goals in three games for the midfielder since his arrival at the Galaxy.
The scoreline could have been even more emphatic in the Galaxy's favor before halftime. Ethan Zubak looked to have doubled LA's lead in the 26th minute when he tapped home following a low cross from Samuel Grandsir, but Video Review found that the young forward had been in an offside position. Another opportunity came and went 10 minutes later when Grandsir weaved his way into the box but his left-footed strike came back off the crossbar.
Just three minutes into the second half, LA were made to pay for those near-misses. After Jonathan Bond parried a cross from right back Javain Brown into his path, Caicedo emphatically volleyed into the net for his second goal in a Whitecaps jersey.
But a much-improved Whitecaps knew this was a great opportunity against a depleted Galaxy team to get a first win since May 8. And the much-sought got-ahead goal duly arrived 13 minutes from the 90. The identity of the scorer was no surprise as the dangerous Dajome showed patience in the box to first hold up the ball then receive it back from Brian White before side-footing past Bond.
Goals
- BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps are back in the win column and not a moment too soon. It truly was a cliched game of two halves on Saturday night. Listless in the first, the Whitecaps took the game to the Galaxy in the second and got their rewards. A second defeat in three games will make it an unpleasant journey back to LA for the Galaxy but Greg Vanney will know that this team will look very different when the likes of Chicharito, Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos are back available.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Getting a goal back so quickly after halftime was vital for the Whitecaps and Caicedo delivered it in emphatic fashion.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cristian Dajome was the man who got the Whitecaps going and was the fitting scorer of the winner. In addition to his goal, he had a key pass, two other shots at goal and won 78% of his duels.
Next up
- VAN: Tuesday, July 20 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 10 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+
- LA: Wednesday, July 21 at Real Salt Lake | 10 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+