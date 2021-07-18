Recap: Nashville SC 5, Chicago Fire FC 1

Nashville got off to a roaring start and never looked back, with Mukhtar making some history by striking for three goals in the first 16 minutes, the fastest an MLS player has ever managed a hat trick to start a match. The hosts would add two more goals before it was all said and done, aided by 14th-minute red card to Chicago center back Johan Kappelhof that forced the Fire to play down a man for most of the night.

Nashville got their opener right on 10 minutes after a giveaway at the back from Chicago that was collected by CJ Sapong and dished off to Mukhtar. The Designated Player attacker ensured the mistake would be punished with a clinical finish past Chicago goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. And he then wasted no time getting the second, using some nifty stepovers in the box to free himself up for another finish, this time beating Shuttleworth to the far post.

Matters only got worse for Chicago as Kappelhoff was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity just one minute after Mukhtar's second goal for pulling Sapong down while he was on a breakaway run on goal. The Fire were dealt the double blow of seeing the defender sent off, and then conceding a third goal on the ensuing free kick, which Mukhtar cashed home with a highlight-reel bending free kick from just outside the area.

Nashville continued to pour it on, as Sapong struck for a fourth in the 39th minute. The veteran forward pounced on a rebound opportunity after Randall Leal smashed his initial shot from the right side off the post, slotting home his third goal of the season.