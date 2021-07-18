Recap: Minnesota United 1, Seattle Sounders 0

Minnesota United put an end to the Seattle Sounders ' MLS-record 13-game unbeaten run to start the season, taking a 1-0 victory at Allianz Field on Sunday on the strength of a late game-winner from Robin Lod .

The match was scoreless all the way until the 81st minute, when Lod got free in front of goal for a tap-in finish off a cross from Niko Hansen, delivering the Loons all three points and dealing Seattle their first defeat of the season.

The Loons controlled most of the possession in the first half, but found their best opportunities off a pair of set pieces. The first was a dangerous free kick off the foot of Emanuel Reynoso, which he nearly put into the top corner but which sailed high by a matter of inches. The next came off a Franco Fragapane corner kick that was flicked on by Bakaye Dibassy to Reynoso at the far post, but the Argentine couldn't quite get his head to it.

Seattle had a couple of chances of their own before the halftime whistle, though Raul Ruidiaz and Jimmy Medranda each had good-looking opportunities denied by Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

The Sounders thought they had a second-half opener in the 75th minute off a Joao Paulo free kick that was headed home by Xavier Arreaga. The goal would be waved off, though, as the Ecuadorian center back was a half-step offside on the delivery. AB Cissoko also nearly deflected in an earlier corner kick for Seattle just after second-half kickoff, but he had the look cleared off the line.