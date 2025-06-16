LAFC fall to Chelsea in Club World Cup opener

LAFC fell to English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, 2-0 , in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup debut on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LAFC's defense held strong for just over 30 minutes, but the two-time UEFA Champions League winners eventually broke through in the 34th minute, with Pedro Neto blasting a close-range strike past Hugo Lloris to give Chelsea a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Black & Gold didn't go quietly in the second half and nearly equalized through David Martínez, who had two early opportunities. Additionally, Denis Bouanga forced a save from Robert Sánchez after running onto a long ball inside the penalty area.

LAFC kept their foot on the gas throughout the remainder of the match, but couldn't find a breakthrough. Ultimately, Chelsea added a 79th-minute insurance tally through Enzo Fernández, who tucked home a cross from debutant Liam Delap to seal the Group D matchup.

Goals