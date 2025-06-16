LAFC fall to Chelsea in Club World Cup opener

LAFC fell to English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, 2-0, in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup debut on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
LAFC's defense held strong for just over 30 minutes, but the two-time UEFA Champions League winners eventually broke through in the 34th minute, with Pedro Neto blasting a close-range strike past Hugo Lloris to give Chelsea a 1-0 halftime lead.
The Black & Gold didn't go quietly in the second half and nearly equalized through David Martínez, who had two early opportunities. Additionally, Denis Bouanga forced a save from Robert Sánchez after running onto a long ball inside the penalty area.
LAFC kept their foot on the gas throughout the remainder of the match, but couldn't find a breakthrough. Ultimately, Chelsea added a 79th-minute insurance tally through Enzo Fernández, who tucked home a cross from debutant Liam Delap to seal the Group D matchup.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Although it wasn't the result they wanted, LAFC will be proud of their performance against one of Europe's giants. The Black & Gold created several meaningful attacking chances in the second half that caused nervy moments for the Chelsea backline, while the defense proved they could compete with some of the world's elite. The performance will give LAFC confidence that they can pick up points against ES Tunis and Flamengo and reach the Round of 16.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Enzo Fernández sent the Chelsea supporters home happy when latching onto a pinpoint cross from summer signing Liam Delap, who debuted for the Blues after signing from Ipswich Town.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was the difference-maker for the Blues, scoring the opening goal and proving why he was one of the most feared attackers in all of the Premier League last season.