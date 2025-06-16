Young Players of the Matchday

Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 19?

Ari Liljenwall

With an MLS-heavy Concacaf Gold Cup and plenty more international call-ups for clubs around the league, there were opportunities abound for young players to make an impact in Matchday 19.

Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.

Matheus Nascimento
Forward · LA Galaxy

LA's wild 3-3 draw vs. St. Louis CITY SC featured the first MLS goal for the Brazilian U22 Initiative forward, who finished off a slick assist from Marco Reus. Nascimento also logged a secondary assist on Gabriel Pec's 41st-minute tally, giving him three goal contributions over his last two matches (1g/2a).

Markus Anderson
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia's dramatic 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC was delivered by a 98th-minute game-winner from Anderson. In addition to checking off the milestone of his first league goal, the 21-year-old also scored the latest game-winning goal in club history for a Union side that sits atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Jalen Neal
Defender · CF Montréal

The offseason trade arrival from LA Galaxy got his first goal of the season to help CF Montréal nab a much-needed 3-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC. After missing time at the start of the season due to injury, Neal is looking to solidify himself as a future building block for the Canadian side.

Zavier Gozo
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake's 18-year-old homegrown forward aided his team's 2-0 win over D.C. United with a 77th-minute insurance tally. It was Gozo's second of the season in 814 minutes as he continues to command regular minutes for Pablo Mastroeni's side.

Álvaro Augusto
Defender · FC Dallas

Making his first start of the season, the 20-year-old center back went the full 90 minutes and helped anchor FC Dallas's defense in their 4-2 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Honorable mentions
  • Alejandro Alvarado: San Diego FC's 21-year-old midfielder is quietly emerging as a dependable option for the high-flying expansion side. Alvarado made his fifth start of the season and went the full 90 minutes to help SDFC to an impressive 4-2 win at Minnesota.
  • Olwethu Makhanya: The 21-year-old South African center back has now made 15 appearances (10 starts) after a solid shift alongside Jakob Glesnes in Philly's victory over Charlotte.
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall

