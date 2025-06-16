What We Learned: FC Cincinnati's foundation, CF Montréal's savior

Between a slate of MLS matches, the FIFA Club World Cup beginning and several MLSers thriving at the Concacaf Gold Cup , the soccer came at a breakneck pace this past weekend.

We're focusing on the MLS slate, per usual. If you want to read up on the other key moments of Matchday 19 in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s latest column .

CF Montréal have navigated their fair share of struggles in recent years. Even after their 3-1 win at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, they’re still last in the Eastern Conference and second-to-last in the Supporters’ Shield race.

But if there’s been a silver lining for Montréal, they can identify and sign undervalued players from within the league.

That principle served as the backbone for the club’s Wilfried Nancy era, and it prompted them to sign Prince Owusu back in January. Formerly of rivals Toronto FC, Owusu was a shining light for the Reds as they struggled in 2024 – he led the team in goals (nine) and non-penalty xG per 90 minutes (0.37, according to FBref). Those numbers aren’t eye-catching on their own. But given the lack of service he received in Toronto? Owusu did well for himself.