Philadelphia's pipeline shines, NYCFC get creative & more from Matchday 19

It was an abbreviated and wonky matchday – how many of you knew there was a game on Thursday? Be honest! – because of the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Gold Cup , but MLS never stops!

They officially went top of the Supporters’ Shield standings thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 win over Charlotte , leaving it late for Markus Anderson to volley home the winner eight minutes into second-half stoppage time. The drama!

The Union have fully evolved back into the bullies (not Broad Street, but still) sporting director Ernst Tanner promised they’d be this year.

Gritty would be proud; Phang definitely is.

Has it been pretty for this Union team? No, but of course it’s not supposed to be. This highlight, up above, is the Union at their best: the legs are dead and the game is frazzled, and it’s time to pour numbers into the box with everybody going goblin mode. It is the game as they script it and an outcome they trust themselves to get.

“We've seen a team now that's changed the complexion of games later on in the second half and just through sheer desire and will and quality off the bench,” is how head coach Bradley Carnell put it in the postgame presser. “When they introduced me here at the Union, we're going to create internal competition and we want [them] to train like they were played.”

I could leave this segment right there and it’d be enough. The Union win these types of games against these types of teams (Charlotte are a good, not great side) because they are conditioned to.

Given the number of players the Union have out on international duty, though, Carnell had to dig deeper into that bench than most teams could, and that’s worth digging into a little bit deeper because it gives me the chance to bang the drum on the value of really committing to an academy pipeline. In this instance it paid off not just with that depth, but with the way Carnell was able to change the shape of the game with that depth.

Jeremy Rafanello and Cavan Sullivan are two ends of the academy spectrum: Rafanello is in his mid-20s, started in the Union’s system in 2017, and has been a squad player for years. Every MLS team should have a handful of guys just like him on the roster. He came on in the 77th minute.

Sullivan is a wunderkind with a global profile, a full decade younger than Rafanello and starting to get meaningful minutes at age 15. Producing prospects like him is the result of building a culture that prioritizes player development via competition with a clear path to playing time. He came on in the 92nd minute.

That’s them combining in the half-space in the moments before Anderson’s winner.

Anderson, in a more oblique way, is also a product of that culture. He’s been a little-used reserve who’s spent most of his time playing in MLS NEXT Pro with the second team. But that, too, is part of any good academy system – identifying and integrating players with potential from outside your direct pipeline – and the Union have been reaping the rewards for a long time.

Back to the game: Charlotte got a 78th-minute equalizer from Wilfried Zaha and settled in to hang onto the point for dear life. They’re actually kind of built for that, which is why Carnell brought on Rafanello and Sullivan, two guys who are less suited for the Tactics Free Zone™ and more for giving the game some structure.

And it worked.

“We had to be a little bit creative tonight and try and change things up in the second half with a little bit of a different approach,” Carnell said. “You saw Rafanello coming into the game and finding a little space between the lines and calming the game down on the ball. And I think that's very important. And I think Cavan has that quality as well, just to calm things down and then go 1v1.

“We [still] had a bit of the chaos up top with Markus and [Chris] Donovan and Bruno [Damiani]. So just thinking about how we can get, now, a little bit of quality between the lines. And for those moments, they played a great contribution and I thought they did really well.”

It’s now 10 unbeaten for the Union, who haven’t lost in more than two months. Their next three are on the road, all against good teams. Take seven points out of that and they might achieve escape velocity and put real distance between themselves and the chasing pack in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte are ostensibly part of that pack, but are now just 2W-7L-0D in their past nine league games. They have two more away dates coming up (this was the third of a five-game road trip), and are suddenly way down in 11th on PPG.