Transfer possibilities: DP, U22 Initiative check-in for every Western Conference team

The Secondary Transfer Window opens next week and runs from July 7 to Aug. 4. Where do all 28 clubs stand in terms of Designated Player and U22 Initiative flexibility?

Quick housekeeping: These designations are fluid and ever-changing. Clubs value flexibility, so there are several players who could be moved on or off DP/U22 Initiative slots during the season. I'll note that wherever I can.

Just like the winter, this features some of my own reporting and understanding.

DESIGNATED PLAYERS

Sebastian Driussi

Cecilio Dominguez

Alex Ring

Last summer, Austin used their final DP spot to sign Sebastián Driussi. It quickly looked like a good move then, and less than a year later, it's looking phenomenal. Driussi is firmly in the Landon Donovan MVP race and fits perfectly within Josh Wolff's tactics. It's all you can hope for from a DP signing.

A year ago, the DP group was a little different. It was Tomas Pochettino, but he was loaned to River Plate after a disappointing season, while Alex Ring was given a new contract, which bumped him to DP status.

That brings us to their third DP: Cecilio Dominguez. He hasn't played since March 20 due to an MLS investigation into possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner. He was reinstated in May but hasn't played for Austin since.

Last week, Wolff was asked whether Dominguez had played his last game for Austin FC or not.

"He's training well," Wolff said, via The Striker Texas' Chris Bils. "I think his energy, his attitude has been good. We'll continue to do what we think is best for the team and when his opportunity comes, that'll be his opportunity."

If Dominguez leaves on a permanent transfer, Austin will have another DP spot open. If he leaves on loan they probably would, but it depends on the terms. For instance, Rodolfo Pizarro technically counts as a DP for Inter Miami this year even though he's on loan in Liga MX with CF Monterrey because there was no loan fee.

Watch this space, I guess.

Regardless, Austin are third in the Western Conference in only their second season in the league.

U22 INITIATIVE PLAYERS

Moussa Djitte

Zan Kolmanic

Rodney Redes

Ring's new contract is below the max TAM threshold, meaning Austin could carry three U22 Initiative slots. Ring can be bought down off his DP spot, but Austin would need to sign a Young DP to still be allowed to carry three U22 Initiative players.