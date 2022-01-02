Sources: FC Dallas transferring Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg for club-record fee

FC Dallas and German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg are finalizing a club-record transfer for US men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi, sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com.

The deal will be worth around $20 million plus add-ons, making him the most expensive outgoing MLS homegrown player – at least upfront – after Vancouver Whitecaps FC transferred Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich in 2018.

The deal is not completely done, but is in the final stages. Pepi is en route to Germany to complete his medical on Sunday and make the move official.

Fabrizio Romano and Chris Smith first reported the news.