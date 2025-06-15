USMNT comfortably beat Trinidad & Tobago in Gold Cup opener

The US men's national team began their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup run on a high note Sunday, cruising to a 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in Group D action at PayPal Park.

Malik Tillman bagged a first-half brace at the San Jose Earthquakes' home stadium, first firing home from Jack McGlynn's lofted cross (16') after the Houston Dynamo FC midfielder cut back onto his left foot.

Diego Luna set up Tillman's second in the 41st minute, calmly slotting home a low cross after the Real Salt Lake midfielder anticipated a back-pass to spark a counter-attack.

Luna also created the USMNT's third just before halftime (44'), collecting a cross-field switch before his shot deflected off Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang and past goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

The USMNT put the match out of reach late in the second half when substitutes Brenden Aaronson (82') and Haji Wright (84') padded the goal differential for head coach Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Goals