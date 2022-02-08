Analyzing every Western Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022

We’re under three weeks (!!!) from the 2022 MLS season kicking off, but roster-building remains fluid ahead of MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27.

Quick housekeeping: These designations are fluid and still changing. Clubs value flexibility, so there are several players who could be moved on or off DP/U22 Initiative slots ahead of roster compliance day just ahead of the season.

Where do all 28 clubs stand in terms of Designated Player and U22 Initiative flexibility? This features some of my own reporting and understanding, plus Matt Doyle’s expert analysis. It is running congruently with Doyle's annual roster check-in for all clubs as well – be sure to read that.

If they can’t get that kind of off-ball danger out of him, they might need to buy Ring down and do some shopping in the summer window.

They need a DP-caliber “movement in the box” coach for Djitte. He’s really good in every phase of play but is too often a statue once they reach the 18.

In the meantime, Djitte looks like their starting No. 9 and Kolmanic is a rising Slovenian international left back. Can Redes be more effective in 2022 after being limited to 0g/1a in 709 minutes during their expansion year?

Ring’s new contract is below the max TAM threshold ($1.62m in 2021), meaning Austin could carry three U22 Initiative slots. Ring can be bought down off his DP spot, but Austin would need to sign a Young DP to still be allowed to carry three U22 Initiative players.

The one difference is Alex Ring ’s contract extension makes him a DP, replacing Tomas Pochettino, who left for River Plate on loan after an ineffectual debut season in MLS last year. Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte both arrived last summer, and early signs were very promising with both on the field down the stretch. They’ll get a full preseason and the chance to hit the ground running.

The top end of Austin FC ’s roster was all sorted well ahead of preseason, with no external additions to the roster in either DP or U22 Initiative category from last year.

Lucas Esteves arrived in the summer from Palmeiras, after Sam Vines was transferred to Belgium's Royal Antwerp, and is the starting left back. Max Alves was signed this offseason from Flamengo and comes highly rated by the club.

Colorado went out and made use of the U22 Initiative by signing a pair of Brazilians.

“The short answer is yes: We’re already looking at a number of players who would be a DP-level No. 9 or TAM-level No. 9," Smith said. "I just look at these mechanisms as ways to make our team stronger. Last year we finished top of the Western Conference, but we can’t be complacent. We need to move forward."

Still, there may well be a bonafide DP forward to arrive this winter. There will definitely be attacking additions, but we’ll see where they land on the roster sheet.

One truth about the Rapids in their recent evolution: They aren’t married to designations. Much like the Philadelphia Union , it’s more amorphous. They don’t currently have DPs in the true sense, though there's a number of players either definitely or very likely to be making above the max budget charge ($612k), meaning they could be eligible to be named DPs. They also picked up midfielder Bryan Acosta on the cheap (Re-Entry Draft), after he had been a DP with FC Dallas.

It’s worth noting Namli’s purchase option wasn’t insignificant – likely to be more than $2 million, perhaps in the $2-3 million range – and they would have picked it up if he was a better/more valuable fit. They also laid out transfer fees for U22 Initiative signings Lucas Esteves and Max Alves . But we’ll see.

“I don’t like looking at us going out in our first playoff game two years running without a goal," EVP & general manager Padraig Smith told media in January. "We’re looking to add in the attacking area.”

It is unlikely they’ll add three DPs, at least in the traditional sense, but Colorado are intent on making meaningful additions.

After declining the purchase option on midfielder Younes Namli this winter, the Colorado Rapids could theoretically add three DPs. Not a bad spot for last year’s top Western Conference team.

The only place they’re a little thin is central midfield, with just a five-man rotation for three spots (though it should be noted both Arriola and Ferreira can drop in and do the job if the situation calls for it). I have to imagine they’re planning to use one of those open U22 slots to help fill out the depth chart.

I’m of the opinion they’ve spent the Ricardo Pepi money well – and also that they sold him at the exact right time. And because of that there just aren’t a lot of holes to plug on this roster right now.

Given Velasco and Ferreira are Young DPs, Dallas can add up to three U22 Initiative players. Currently just Hungarian international winger Szabolcs Schon is on the roster as such, so there could be more movement.

As the dust settles, Dallas have all three DP spots filled while Arriola, who was a DP with D.C. United , signed a long-term contract extension with FCD and won’t be a DP.

Velasco is thought of as one of the top talents in Argentina, a huge coup and signal of intent for FCD in this new era. They said earlier this offseason they were absolutely going to reinvest the Pepi money (and Bryan Reynolds money, and Tanner Tessmann money, etc). Velasco for $7 million is a really strong start.

It's been quite the offseason for Dallas , huh? “Club-” or “league-record” has been used quite a few times.

So I say bring in a new, in-his-prime No. 10 and shift Darwin to the Ilsinho role.

The most obvious thing here is 34-year-old Darwin Quintero ’s been brought back as the No. 10. Quintero’s still good for occasional flashes of genius, but he hasn’t really been a game-after-game centerpiece since his Santos Laguna days.

They have a lot of flexibility here and it kind of shocks me that, aside from the Ferreira signing, they haven’t done much with it. New owner, new front office… we all expected big moves.

Still no U22 Initiative signings as of writing. With new ownership and big promises, one would expect some of those to be filled before long.

If you asked me this question two months ago, I’d have assumed Hadebe would already be bought down with a number of key acquisitions arriving. There's still plenty of time before the Primary Transfer Window closes, likely at the beginning of May.

But… that’s it so far at the top end of their roster, with three U22 Initiative slots and one DP spot still open. Defender Teenage Hadebe can be bought down, meaning they can sign two more DPs. That’s a total of five roster spots in which acquisition costs don’t need to be factored into the salary cap

With new ownership, a new front office and new coaching staff, the Dynamo made their first big foray into their new era with the signing of Paraguayan forward Sebastian Ferreira . He seems to have the kind of profile that should thrive in MLS and he’s off to a good start this preseason.

With Pulido out for the season, the obvious thing is to buy down Kinda and go get a DP-caliber No. 9 to take Pulido’s minutes. The J.J. Macias loan rumors are interesting – he’d certainly be a positional fit, though his utter lack of productivity over the past 12 months makes him far less than a sure thing.

Essentially, they’re probably done for the moment with the U22 Initiative, but that could easily change if the right deal presents itself. Wait for roster compliance day.

As for the U22 Initiative trio, they are all likely to be added to the roster via the mechanism. But SKC aren’t married to that concept and could find room in the budget for any one of those three if another U22 Initiative deal could be finalized.

Gadi Kinda and Johnny Russell are the other two DPs. They, alongside Daniel Salloi , can all add plenty of goals, which can alleviate the burden for whatever forward they end up signing.

So they’re stuck there in terms of finding a replacement, something they are public in their desire to accomplish.

With Alan Pulido likely out for the season , he’s expected to land on the season-ending injured reserve. That comes with minimal roster relief. SKC will be able to use his senior roster spot and his international spot, but not his DP spot.

They splashed $4 million for Joveljic , then gave academy products Araujo and Alvarez new, lucrative long-term contracts. Araujo has become one of the best right backs in MLS and is now with the Mexican national team, while Alvarez is also a Mexican international and working to find consistency in MLS.

My favorite part about the U22 Initiative is how teams choose to use it. You can add three new players from abroad, sign academy products to lucrative new deals to keep them at the club for longer (and compensate them well), or a little of both. The Galaxy did a little of both.

He is the club's final DP, occupying a spot vacated by Jonathan dos Santos this winter. Chicharito remains after his renaissance season while Young DP Kevin Cabral allows them to use all three U22 Initiative slots.

Costa is a few years removed from being a really productive Serie A player at Juventus, though his last few seasons haven't been great, including the lackluster Gremio stint. On his day, he's an electric dribbler and a goal-dangerous winger. The 31-year-old projects as a high-risk, high-reward signing.

As first reported by MLSsoccer.com, the Galaxy are set to sign former Brazil international winger Douglas Costa . He'll technically come on loan from Juventus for a few months, then sign as a free agent in the summer. The former Bayern man was on loan at Gremio last year, but the Brazilian club got relegated so his loan was cut short.

Jose Cifuentes is the standout. He was a leader of that exciting Ecuador team that eliminated the United States and finished third in the tournament, as was Diego Palacios (six players from that team have been signed by MLS clubs!). Francisco Ginella played for Uruguay at the tournament too (one of five players from that Uruguay team signed by MLS clubs!).

Carlos Vela , meanwhile, has been oft-injured over the last two seasons but has the chance to remind folks of his 2019 form, which was literally the best individual season in MLS history.

The club made an offer to sign Uruguay international Jonathan Rodriguez from Cruz Azul, but he ended up in Saudi Arabia instead. Brian Rodriguez remains through the European transfer window, though reports suggest Brazilian clubs are interested in signing him. The Brazilian transfer window remains open until April. Rodriguez is a Young DP, meaning LAFC can sign a senior DP (as they tried with Jonathan Rodriguez) and still use all three U22 Initiative slots.

"For us, we’ve already added a few pieces we think will be incredibly helpful to the group as we build," EVP & general manager John Thorrington told media at the beginning of January. "… The additional conversations going on for further positions to bolster the squad all the way through a potential DP.”

Sources expected LAFC to sign a DP this winter, but their chase has yet to come to fruition. There is still plenty of time before the Primary Transfer Window closes, expected the first week of May, but there's no third DP yet as the Steve Cherundolo era nears its first official game.

I think Minnesota will sit on that open DP slot until the summer and try to find out. If the answer is “no,” that’s where they’ll cash their chips.

Hard to forget how that central midfield got overrun in last year’s playoffs. Can Hassani Dotson step into a starting role and elevate the Loons? Is Wil Trapp still good enough to pull the strings from deep for a team with trophy aspirations?

South African international forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane is MNUFC's lone U22 Initiative signing at the moment, with room for two more pending Amarilla’s cap number (if he is the DP).

“We’ve got a little bit of work to do,” head coach Adrian Heath said a couple weeks ago in terms of transfers. “We know we’ve lost some good players and we’ve lost some experienced players … and we’ve got to replace that. But we’re active on two or three fronts at this moment in time, and if we can get the players we’ve identified and the players that we’re down the road with on one or two, then we’ll be pleased with the offseason.”

With Jan Gregus departing to San Jose via the Re-Entry Draft, Minnesota have a final DP spot open. They are reportedly close to signing Luis Amarilla (remember him?!) and seem likely to hold the DP spot, though depending on cap maneuvering, could be bought down.

Reynoso was very good again, but it took some time for Adrien Hunou (and Franco Fragapane ) to get signed and integrated. Hunou never quite lived up to the DP billing.

Minnesota United were viewed ahead of last season as a contender for the top of the West, thanks largely to a full season of Emanuel Reynoso and further attacking reinforcements to build off a strong 2020 campaign.

Nashville have all three U22 Initiative slots at their disposal. Uruguay youth international Rodrigo Pineiro was the club’s lone U22 Initiative player last year, but didn’t crack Gary Smith’s rotation and moved to Chile’s Unión Español this offseason. The Pineiro loan isn't officially announced by Nashville, but he's posted photos on social media training with his new club. So, yep.

Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman , club captain Dax McCarty and Panama international Anibal Godoy were among players who made more than the senior max budget charge ($612,000) last year.

It’s worth noting each of the last two summer windows, Nashville signed DP forwards ( Jhonder Cadiz in 2020, then Loba last year). In speaking of cap gymnastics, it might make sense for Nashville to have one of their higher-paid non-DPs occupy the final DP spot for a bit to free up allocation money (like Ring in Austin).

“We feel really good about the guys we’re bringing back," general manager Mike Jacobs told media in January. "We feel really good about the fact at some point if we feel like we want to refresh or upgrade the roster at some point, we have roster spots, international spots and a war chest of GAM. ... At this stage, we head to Bradenton (for preseason) to try and take inventory of the group of guys we have.”

They still have another DP spot open if they wanted to use it, though. Plus, with trades of five international slots (for a total of $1.25 million GAM) and Alistair Johnston (to CF Montréal , for another $1 million GAM), they have a ton of allocation money at their disposal.

Nashville SC ’s roster looks largely set heading toward opening day, with the overwhelming majority of their core returning, club-record signing Ake Loba getting a full preseason to integrate into the team and Sean Davis a key arrival (free agency).

Do nothing until summer. The health of Blanco and Niezgoda should determine what moves the Timbers make at that point.

The Timbers also plan to fill their final U22 Initiative slot either now or in the summer. It will likely be a defender.

Portland added midfielder David Ayala with the U22 Initiative earlier this offseason. He’s an Argentine youth international and someone who can play next to either Diego Chara or Eryk Williamson . He’s a highly-rated young player from Estudiantes; that could be a really nice move.

Will he be a DP? Yes. He will be classified as such come roster compliance day, but he can also be bought down to free up a DP spot. If they sign another DP with Blanco (with Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimmi Chara the other two DPs) at some point in the future, it’d need to be a Young DP to have more than one U22 Initiative player.

Blanco returned from a torn ACL last season and immediately picked up where he left off in terms of form. He turns 34 in March, though. Negotiations were long, they were on and off multiple times, but Blanco is staying home.

One of the free-agent sagas of the offseason is just about done, with MLSsoccer.com reporting that the Timbers have agreed (again) to terms with Sebastian Blanco on a two-year contract. An announcement should come soon.

DESIGNATED PLAYERS

Damir Kreilach

New ownership is in place. How quickly will the budgets open up as David Blitzer and Ryan Smith get settled in? How quickly can RSL acquire targets in a new budget after operating largely in a limited fashion with ownership in flux for a couple seasons?

So far, not much. They lost DP Albert Rusnak to Seattle via free agency, but just acquired forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg (a club Blitzer's group has an ownership stake in). They are reportedly signing Colombian international midfielder Gustavo Cuellar as well. He'd likely be a DP if they get that over the line.

For now, though? Some question marks, which isn't surprising considering ownership has only officially been in place for a month. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni teased there may be a few additions soon but he's focused on the group at hand.

"There could be a couple pieces, players that may join the group. I think for us the most important thing is get everyone healthy," Mastroeni said this week. "We've had quite a few injuries and we've had a great number of players out with Covid. So we have yet to have a session with the whole group. The majority of the group has been academy players and trialists, those are the guys that have been there from the beginning. So I think more than players in, it's getting the whole group together to be able to train as a group. Again the guys that have been training have been really sharp and I think we've laid a very good foundation for this preseason."

U22 INITIATIVE PLAYERS

N/A?

It does not appear that RSL currently have any U22 Initiative signings. This is a place where ownership could make a splash, though. DPs likely come first.

ARMCHAIR ANALYST: MATT DOYLE'S TAKE

Cuellar would be one hell of a signing if they can push that one across the line – a midfield centerpiece. I think he should be priority No. 1.

Priority No. 2 should be going large as hell on an attacker with Best XI potential, one who can play either as a No. 10 or as a playmaking winger, and whose primary function is creating chances for the guys around him