Report: FC Dallas make $7m bid for Independiente winger Alan Velasco

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

FC Dallas are reportedly chasing the signature of Independiente winger Alan Velasco and have made a $7 million bid for the 19-year-old rising talent.

Argentine journalist Matias Martinez reports the sides are close to agreeing on terms to send Velasco to FC Dallas, with the completion of the deal coming as soon as this week.

Velasco has made 69 appearances in all competitions for Independiente and has eight goals and 10 assists. Internationally, Velasco played five times for the Argentine U-17 squad, including at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Should Dallas land Velasco, it would be their second big incoming move after signing defender Nanu on loan from FC Porto earlier this week.

The club-record transfer (reported $18 million) of homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg is the highlight of their offseason so far, injecting cash to mold the squad under new head coach Nico Estevez.

Jader Obrian and Hungarian international Szabolcs Schon are currently the main wingers on their depth chart.

FC Dallas also moved on from the likes of Bryan Acosta, Freddy Vargas, Phelipe and Andres Ricaurte in December.

