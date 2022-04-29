Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension

“We have really approached every aspect of this club with intentionality and extending Hany and Walker is just another example of that,” majority owner John Ingram said in a release. “Both of these guys have the right mix of leadership and talent on the pitch as well as off. Making sure we can keep these pillars of the team intact through 2025 has been an important priority.”

Zimmerman has also been elevated to Designated Player status, becoming the fourth center back and second American defender to receive the roster tag in league history. Mukhtar, who was already a DP, has a 2026 option year with his new deal.

Zimmerman, 28, has earned two straight MLS Defender of the Year nods since being acquired in a trade from LAFC before the Coyotes’ inaugural season. He’s chipped in seven goals and three assists in 55 regular-season games en route to back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

That form has helped Zimmerman become a pillar of the US men’s national team’s defense. He featured in 10 qualifiers as they reached the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“This is an exciting moment for my family, our fans and this organization,” Zimmerman said in a release. “I’ve truly felt at home here in Nashville and we’ve created incredible memories since arriving in 2020. I’ve experienced personal success on and off the pitch in this city, both of which wouldn’t have been possible without my family and the quality of teammates, staff and executives we have at this club.