Sources: LAFC finalizing deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale

Bale is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. One source indicates the deal will not require a Designated Player spot, leaving LAFC with one DP spot open still. The deal will run for 12 months, through next June.

LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Bale is among the most decorated players of his generation in Europe, making his name at Tottenham before moving to Real Madrid in 2013. During his time in Spain, he won five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Cups.

With more than 100 caps and 38 goals, Bale led Wales to their first World Cup in half a century. Wales will face the United States to kick off play in Group B in November.

Bale, who turns 33 next month, had 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances with Madrid. With Tottenham, he had 72 goals and 60 assists in 237 games.

LAFC recently signed Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini as well.

The club are atop the Supporters’ Shield table with 30 points after 15 games, with Bale and Chiellini still to join once the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7.