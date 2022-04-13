Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in advanced talks to sign Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubas from French club Nimes, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is not done, but it's close. Reports in France suggest the transfer fee is $3.25 million (€3 million).

The deal would be structured so that Cubas could either be a Designated Player or bought down with allocation money. The Whitecaps have an open DP spot, but can only fill it with a Young DP or a player able to be bought down with allocation money due to the club having three U22 Initiative players (Pedro Vite, Caio Alexandre and Deiber Caicedo).

Club, international background

Cubas, 25, is a product of the Boca Juniors academy and has made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 this season with Nimes following the club's relegation last year, when he made 27 appearances in the top flight. Prior to joining Nimes, Cubas made 51 appearances with CA Talleres in Argentina.

On the international stage, Cubas has earned nine appearances for Paraguay and featured in three World Cup Qualifiers and at the Copa América 2021 tournament. He'd join the likes of Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez as Los Guaraníes players in MLS.

Fit in Vancouver's roster

Cubas is a ball-winning defensive midfielder, a spot the Whitecaps have been looking to upgrade or add competition to, per sources. Alexandre, more of a deep-lying playmaker in the midfield, is yet to make his 2022 debut as he continues to find fitness and match readiness following an injury last year. Sebastian Berhalter, Russell Teibert and Leonard Owusu are other natural options in the midfield behind the attack-minded Ryan Gauld and Vite.

The Whitecaps have endured a slow start to the 2022 campaign, picking up four points from their first six matches under Vanni Sartini, who was named full-time head coach after a playoff-sparked run as interim manager at the end of 2021.