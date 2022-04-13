MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Andres Cubas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in advanced talks to sign Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubas from French club Nimes, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is not done, but it's close. Reports in France suggest the transfer fee is $3.25 million (€3 million).

The deal would be structured so that Cubas could either be a Designated Player or bought down with allocation money. The Whitecaps have an open DP spot, but can only fill it with a Young DP or a player able to be bought down with allocation money due to the club having three U22 Initiative players (Pedro Vite, Caio Alexandre and Deiber Caicedo).

Club, international background

Cubas, 25, is a product of the Boca Juniors academy and has made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 this season with Nimes following the club's relegation last year, when he made 27 appearances in the top flight. Prior to joining Nimes, Cubas made 51 appearances with CA Talleres in Argentina.

On the international stage, Cubas has earned nine appearances for Paraguay and featured in three World Cup Qualifiers and at the Copa América 2021 tournament. He'd join the likes of Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez as Los Guaraníes players in MLS.

Fit in Vancouver's roster

Cubas is a ball-winning defensive midfielder, a spot the Whitecaps have been looking to upgrade or add competition to, per sources. Alexandre, more of a deep-lying playmaker in the midfield, is yet to make his 2022 debut as he continues to find fitness and match readiness following an injury last year. Sebastian Berhalter, Russell Teibert and Leonard Owusu are other natural options in the midfield behind the attack-minded Ryan Gauld and Vite.

The Whitecaps have endured a slow start to the 2022 campaign, picking up four points from their first six matches under Vanni Sartini, who was named full-time head coach after a playoff-sparked run as interim manager at the end of 2021.

Gauld and forward Lucas Cavallini are the club's two DPs currently. Cubas could be the third if Vancouver get the deal over the line and choose to categorize him as such.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

Taxi Fountas available for DC United debut this weekend
Poland international Kamil Jozwiak joins Charlotte FC training for first time
"Jesse Marsch is a winner": Untold stories about Leeds United's MLS-bred manager
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season
Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps in advanced talks to sign Nimes midfielder Andres Cubas
Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine

Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine
DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player
FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkey's Göztepe
Liga MX, again: MLS must go through Pumas to win 2022 CCL title 
CONCACAF Champions League

Liga MX, again: MLS must go through Pumas to win 2022 CCL title 
More News
Video
Video
More lethal in the final third: Leal’s service or Ebobisse’s finishing? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

More lethal in the final third: Leal’s service or Ebobisse’s finishing? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
Surfing coach: Steve Cherundolo on life in LA and his time with the USMNT
2:45
The Call Up

Surfing coach: Steve Cherundolo on life in LA and his time with the USMNT
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF U17 vs AS Roma U17
1:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF U17 vs AS Roma U17
HIGHLIGHTS: Flamengo U17 vs Philadelphia Union U17
1:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Flamengo U17 vs Philadelphia Union U17
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!