Houston Dynamo FC announce debut date for Héctor Herrera

Héctor Herrera has a date for his much-anticipated Houston Dynamo FC debut, as the club announced Thursday that the incoming Designated Player will be eligible for selection for Houston's rivalry matchup with FC Dallas at PNC Stadium on July 9.

Herrera, 32, is expected to arrive in Houston in late June, joining the Texan side from La Liga giant Atlético Madrid, where he's played since 2019. The midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Dynamo in March before finishing the season with Atlético, who he helped to a La Liga title in 2020-21 and the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Herrera is touted as one of the biggest acquisitions of the MLS offseason due to his pedigree both at the club level and internationally, where he's been a staple for the Mexico national team since making his senior-team debut in 2012. He's racked up 100 caps for El Tri, scoring 10 goals while playing in two World Cups, and is likely headed to a third after helping Mexico to a successful Concacaf qualification bid for Qatar 2022.