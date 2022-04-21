Transfer Tracker

Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER: Report

Italy captain and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is considering leaving the Serie A club at the end of the season and making a move to Major League Soccer, Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday.

The experienced center back's current deal with Juventus expires in June 2022, making him a potential option for clubs to sign during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which begins July 7.

This is not the first time Chiellini's name has been floated in MLS circles. He is close friends with former Toronto FC star and 2015 MLS Landon Donavon MVP Sebastian Giovinco and spoke about how happy he was for his friend's career in the league during the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.

Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne is also making his way across the pond July 1 to join Toronto FC, and the 37-year-old could be interested in following his fellow countryman's footsteps with a similar move to the league.

Chiellini has played his entire career in Italy up to this point, earning his first professional minutes with Serie B Livorno at age 17 back in 2002. He then had a quick stint with Fiorentina before signing with Juventus, where he has remained for the subsequent 17 seasons.

The legendary defender is an eight-time Serie A Champion and was named to the 2017 UEFA Team of the Year. He's played in 505 club matches, recording 33 goals and 21 assists.

At the international level, Chiellini has 116 appearances with Italy, including playing in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup. He was also captain of the team that won UEFA Euro 2020.

Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Report: DC United, Gareth Bale "exchanging proposals" after months of silence
Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
Source: Atlanta United increase chase for USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe
More News
More News
Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS
Transfer Tracker

Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS
Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI
MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 

Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX
More News
Video
Video
Stock Watch! Which 22under22 striker has a higher upside Jesús Ferreira or Talles Magno?
1:00

Stock Watch! Which 22under22 striker has a higher upside Jesús Ferreira or Talles Magno?
Twin Cities: Land of All-Stars
0:45

Twin Cities: Land of All-Stars
Watch MLS in 15 from SAC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC | April 20, 2022
15:17

Watch MLS in 15 from SAC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC | April 20, 2022
Watch MLS in 15 from PHX vs. NM | April 20, 2022
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from PHX vs. NM | April 20, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!