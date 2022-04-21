Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS

TRANSFER TRACKER: Report
Italy captain and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is considering leaving the Serie A club at the end of the season and making a move to Major League Soccer, Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday.
The experienced center back's current deal with Juventus expires in June 2022, making him a potential option for clubs to sign during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which begins July 7.
This is not the first time Chiellini's name has been floated in MLS circles. He is close friends with former Toronto FC star and 2015 MLS Landon Donavon MVP Sebastian Giovinco and spoke about how happy he was for his friend's career in the league during the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.
Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne is also making his way across the pond July 1 to join Toronto FC, and the 37-year-old could be interested in following his fellow countryman's footsteps with a similar move to the league.
Chiellini has played his entire career in Italy up to this point, earning his first professional minutes with Serie B Livorno at age 17 back in 2002. He then had a quick stint with Fiorentina before signing with Juventus, where he has remained for the subsequent 17 seasons.
The legendary defender is an eight-time Serie A Champion and was named to the 2017 UEFA Team of the Year. He's played in 505 club matches, recording 33 goals and 21 assists.
At the international level, Chiellini has 116 appearances with Italy, including playing in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup. He was also captain of the team that won UEFA Euro 2020.