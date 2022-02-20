Sources: Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera

Houston Dynamo FC have made an offer to sign Atletico Madrid and Mexico international midfielder Hector Herrera, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

No decision has been made either way, and the offer is still on the table. Herrera would be a Designated Player if he joins Houston. The Dynamo have an open DP spot behind forward Sebastian Ferreira and center back Teenage Hadebe.

Herrera, 31, has scored 10 goals in 93 appearances with El Tri. The central midfielder joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Porto and has made 69 appearances under manager Diego Simeone, winning the 2020-21 La Liga title. He has made 14 appearances this year, though just six starts.

Houston bought out former US men's national team midfielder Joe Corona this weekend to make room for Herrera and other additions, as MLSsoccer.com reported Saturday.

Herrera broke through with Liga MX's Pachuca during the 2010-11 season and was acquired by Porto in the summer of 2013, where he made 245 appearances before joining Atletico. He won a Portuguese league title in 2017-18, as well as the Gold Cup with Mexico in 2015. He has featured at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups with his country.

Houston are at the start of a new era, with managing owner Ted Segal taking over in the summer. Pat Onstad was appointed general manager ahead of the offseason and Paulo Nagamura was named head coach as the squad gets revamped.

Ferriera, arriving for a reported $4.3 million from Paraguay's Libertad, was the first big splash. Herrera would be a huge coup for the club and the fans, as Houston is a city with strong ties to Mexico. Houston have also added MLS veterans Steve Clark and Daniel Steres, as well as Brazilian fullback Zeca.

The Dynamo have been in the market for a high-level central midfielder as well as a winger. In addition to the DP spot, they also have flexibility with the U22 Initiative.