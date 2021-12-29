Report: Austin FC loaning Tomas Pochettino to River Plate

Pochettino made 26 starts in 31 appearances during Austin’s inaugural season but struggled to make an impact offensively with just two goals and two assists.

The 25-year-old joined Austin in February 2021 after spending his entire career to that point in his native Argentina. He was signed from Talleres after spending two years with Defensa y Justicia on loan from Boca Juniors. Pochettino came up through the Argentine giant’s academy before making his professional debut in 2015.