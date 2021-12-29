Report: Austin FC loaning Tomas Pochettino to River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Austin FC have verbally agreed to send midfielder Tomas Pochettino to River Plate on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.
Should an Argentine Primera División return come together, it would open a Designated Player spot for Austin. During the club's expansion season in 2021, Pochettino occupied one of those three roster slots alongside forwards Cecilio Dominguez and Sebastian Driussi.
Pochettino made 26 starts in 31 appearances during Austin’s inaugural season but struggled to make an impact offensively with just two goals and two assists.
Both of his goals came in a 3-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Aug. 4, which earned him MLS Player of the Week honors for Week 17.
The 25-year-old joined Austin in February 2021 after spending his entire career to that point in his native Argentina. He was signed from Talleres after spending two years with Defensa y Justicia on loan from Boca Juniors. Pochettino came up through the Argentine giant’s academy before making his professional debut in 2015.