San Diego FC roster tracker: Every signing for 2025 MLS expansion team

We're tracking how the squad is taking shape under sporting director Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas.

What moves are already done? Who's expected to be a difference-maker when competitive matches start in late February?

As San Diego FC prepare for their 2025 MLS debut, fans are watching their inaugural roster build with great anticipation.

Landing Lozano

San Diego turned heads last June by acquiring Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. He arrives from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million and is the club's first-ever Designated Player.

Now, San Diego are "very close" to signing a second DP alongside Lozano. Expect an attack-minded player who raises the club's ceiling.

Danish connection

Given the club's Right to Dream background and infrastructure, San Diego will be an academy-focused club that recruits from both sides of the US-Mexico border. But that youth-driven approach takes time.

For now, San Diego's Right to Dream connection manifests as midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and forward Marcus Ingvartsen arriving from sister side FC Nordsjælland. They've combined to play over 300 Danish Superliga matches.

MLS-proven

For all their international recruiting efforts, San Diego fully recognize that expansion-season success requires MLS know-how.

Fresh start

A new club means new chances.