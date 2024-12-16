San Diego FC roster tracker: Every signing for 2025 MLS expansion team

As San Diego FC prepare for their 2025 MLS debut, fans are watching their inaugural roster build with great anticipation.
What moves are already done? Who's expected to be a difference-maker when competitive matches start in late February?
We're tracking how the squad is taking shape under sporting director Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas.
PLAYER
ACQUIRED
COUNTRY
GK - CJ dos Santos
USA
GK - Duran Ferree
USA
GK - Jacob Jackson
USA
D - Hamady Diop
Senegal
D - Paddy McNair
Northern Ireland
D - Christopher McVey
USA/Sweden
D - Andrés Reyes
Colombia
D/M - Jasper Löffelsend
Germany
M - Heine Gikling Bruseth
Norway
M - Jeppe Tverskov
Denmark
F - Tomás Ángel
Colombia
F - Marcus Ingvartsen
Denmark
F - Chucky Lozano
Mexico
F - Alex Mighten
USA/England
Landing Lozano
San Diego turned heads last June by acquiring Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. He arrives from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million and is the club's first-ever Designated Player.
Now, San Diego are "very close" to signing a second DP alongside Lozano. Expect an attack-minded player who raises the club's ceiling.
Danish connection
Given the club's Right to Dream background and infrastructure, San Diego will be an academy-focused club that recruits from both sides of the US-Mexico border. But that youth-driven approach takes time.
For now, San Diego's Right to Dream connection manifests as midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and forward Marcus Ingvartsen arriving from sister side FC Nordsjælland. They've combined to play over 300 Danish Superliga matches.
MLS-proven
For all their international recruiting efforts, San Diego fully recognize that expansion-season success requires MLS know-how.
Enter center back Andrés Reyes, who arrives via a trade with the New York Red Bulls. Same with Expansion Draft pick Jasper Löffelsend, a versatile midfielder/defender who's played for Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake.
Fresh start
A new club means new chances.
Just ask center back Paddy McNair or winger Alex Mighten, who both have Premier League roots. McNair developed at Manchester United, while Mighten arrives from Nottingham Forest.