San Diego FC sign goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have signed goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega through 2025 with options for 2026-27, the expansion club announced Friday.
Sisniega, 29, was a free agent after playing for USL Championship side San Antonio FC.
This is Sisniega's third MLS stop after previous stints with LAFC (2019-21) and Charlotte FC (2022-23). He has four clean sheets in 33 league matches.
"Pablo brings depth and experience to a competitive group of goalkeepers who will join us in January," sporting director Tyler Heaps said. "We are excited to welcome him to San Diego FC and look forward to his contributions."
Sisniega is San Diego's fourth goalkeeper signing before their MLS debut, following Jacob Jackson, CJ dos Santos and Duran Ferree. The latter will join Danish club FC Nordsjælland on loan through June.
Sisniega holds a U.S. Green Card and won't occupy an international roster slot.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego will play their inaugural match on Feb. 23 vs. defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
