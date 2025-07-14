Columbus Crew extend Andrés Herrera loan from River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

The Columbus Crew have extended defender Andrés Herrera's loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate through June 2026, the club announced Monday.

The new deal includes a purchase option.

"Andrés has shown his professionalism and talent since he first joined our club, and we are pleased to extend his tenure in Columbus,” said general manager Issa Tall.

“He has and will continue to demonstrate his competitive spirit and make a meaningful contribution to our group as we enter the second half of the season."

The 26-year-old Argentine has 2g/2a in 22 appearances (11 starts) since arriving from River Plate last August. His original loan expired on June 30.