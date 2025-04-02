San Diego FC sign forward Milan Iloski 

Iloski is a former Real Salt Lake homegrown player who made two MLS appearances between 2020-21, featuring mainly in the USL Championship with affiliate side Real Monarchs and Orange County SC.

He joined Nordsjælland in 2023, scoring two goals in 18 games for the Danish Superliga club that is a part of the Right to Dream Academy network alongside San Diego FC.

"Milan is an attacker who has proven he can score goals and impact the game in the final third throughout his career," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"He has had a positive impact at FCN, and his time there will allow him to integrate quickly within the principles and group. On top of that, bringing another San Diego native back home is special, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to SDFC as a valuable addition to our attack."