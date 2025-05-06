FIFA, On Location and MLS launch limited initial release of FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality packages

FIFA and On Location, the official Hospitality Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Major League Soccer, announced Tuesday that a collection of game-changing hospitality packages for matches held in the United States are available for purchase at FIFAWorldCup.com/Hospitality.
It marks the first opportunity for the public to purchase a seat at the world’s biggest single-sport competition, with the full launch of hospitality packages, including matches held in Canada and Mexico, set to be made available later this year.
FIFA has entrusted On Location, in partnership with Major League Soccer, to deliver its largest hospitality program ever, providing fans with unprecedented access to next summer’s tournament.
MLS and On Location bring together a dynamic and deeply experienced team to promote and sell transformative fan experiences for the world’s most popular sporting event. MLS has clubs in each of the 13 FIFA World Cup 26™ host cities in the U.S. and Canada,
Limited initial release packages available to purchase online today include:
- US Venue Series: Fans can secure access to 4-9 matches in the singular venue of their choice, with premium seating in Private Suites, Pitchside Lounges, and numerous other shared lounge and hospitality options. Venue Series packages at New York, New Jersey Stadium include the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 19.
- US Four-Match Series: Fans can select four Group-Stage matches across various U.S. venues with seating access in Private Suites, Pitchside Lounges, and numerous other shared lounge and hospitality options. Packages include two Monday-through-Thursday matches and exclude the US team’s opening match.
- Follow My Team Series: Fans can see their team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location. Packages will be available for all non-host countries participating in the FIFA World Cup 26. This package includes access to the FIFA Pavilion, the exclusive retreat steps from the respective stadium for pre-and-post-match hospitality and entertainment, and premium seating in the stadium.
“The largest hospitality program in FIFA World Cup history is designed to bring fans from around the world together to celebrate the beautiful game and showcase the rich cultural traditions of 16 unique North American cities," said Alicia Falken, general manager of On Location’s FIFA World Cup 26 business.
"Our packages will help passionate fans seamlessly navigate the competition schedule and support their team, while enjoying unprecedented access and one-of-a-kind experiences for an opportunity of a lifetime.”