FIFA, On Location and MLS launch limited initial release of FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality packages

FIFA and On Location, the official Hospitality Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Major League Soccer, announced Tuesday that a collection of game-changing hospitality packages for matches held in the United States are available for purchase at FIFAWorldCup.com/Hospitality .

It marks the first opportunity for the public to purchase a seat at the world’s biggest single-sport competition, with the full launch of hospitality packages, including matches held in Canada and Mexico, set to be made available later this year.

FIFA has entrusted On Location, in partnership with Major League Soccer, to deliver its largest hospitality program ever, providing fans with unprecedented access to next summer’s tournament.