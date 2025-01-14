San Diego FC acquire midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela, the expansion club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old US youth international joins on a two-year contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28. Vizela will retain a sell-on percentage.
"We’re excited to welcome Alejandro to San Diego," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "Alejandro is a talented, technical midfielder with a bright future ahead, and we look forward to working with him and continue his development at SDFC."
Alvarado Jr. is a product of the LA Galaxy Academy, where he spent 2016-21 before debuting with then-USL Championship affiliate (now MLS NEXT Pro) LA Galaxy II.
He's made 11 first-team appearances for Vizela and completed a 12-match loan stint with Portuguese third-division side SC Vianense.
Internationally, Alvarado Jr. was part of the United States squad that won the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.
San Diego are assembling their inaugural roster ahead of their MLS opener on Feb. 23 at the Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
