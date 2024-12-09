San Diego FC acquire Tomás Ángel from LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Tomás Ángel, 2025 SuperDraft pick

Tomás Ángel, 2025 SuperDraft pick LAFC receive: $200k GAM

San Diego FC have acquired forward Tomás Ángel and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), the Western Conference clubs announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Colombian youth international joined LAFC last winter, scoring twice in seven games across all competitions.

“Tommy is an exciting forward with a winning mentality who adds top qualities to our front line,” SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps said in a release. “We are excited to help him continue to grow in his professional career at San Diego FC and look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Ángel, whose father is New York Red Bulls icon Juan Pablo Ángel, spent the second half of last season on loan with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, scoring three times in 15 matches.

Before coming stateside, Ángel scored eight times in 52 matches for Atlético Nacional in his native Colombia.