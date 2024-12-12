San Diego FC acquire CJ dos Santos from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: CJ dos Santos

CJ dos Santos MIA receive: $100k GAM

In exchange for the former US youth international, Inter Miami receive $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"CJ is a promising goalkeeper who brings international experience and depth to our squad," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"We’re thrilled to add him to our roster and look forward to his contributions as we build a competitive team for our inaugural season."

Dos Santos, 24, played in three matches (all competitions) for Inter Miami from 2022-24. He was part of their Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning squads.

Before starting his first-team career, dos Santos played in Portugal for Benfica's youth teams and was part of the Philadelphia Union Academy.

Internationally, dos Santos was on US squads at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.