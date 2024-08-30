San Diego FC acquire Alex Mighten from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

San Diego FC have signed winger Alex Mighten from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, the 2025 MLS expansion club announced Friday.

Mighten, 22, is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. Additionally, San Diego acquired Mighten's Discovery Priority from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

San Diego are working to loan Mighten for the remainder of 2024. He will formally arrive stateside in January.

"Alex is an exciting addition to San Diego FC, bringing the energy and creativity we seek in our attacking players," sporting director Tyler Heaps said in a statement.

"He has unique and special qualities with his ability to unbalance defenders and we are excited to see what he can contribute and bring to MLS. We look forward to welcoming him to SDFC in 2025."

Mighten has made 103 professional appearances, tallying 6g/2a across Nottingham and loans to Sheffield Wednesday (England), Port Vale (England) and KV Kortrijk (Belgium).

Mighten has represented various England youth international teams, up through the U-20 level. He is eligible for the US men's national team.

"I'm excited to be joining San Diego FC at such an exciting time for the club," said Mighten. "The opportunity to develop further at SDFC and MLS is a perfect scenario for my growth as a player. I can't wait to contribute to the club's success and help build something special in San Diego."

Mighten is San Diego's sixth signing overall and third attacker, joining Mexican international Chucky Lozano and Danish international Marcus Ingvartsen.